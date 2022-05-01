After visit to Ukraine, Walberg says it can win war if West provides more resources
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Washington — Michigan U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg this past week became one of the first American elected officials to set foot in Ukraine since its invasion by Russia two months ago.
Walberg, a Tipton Republican, said he spent about three days in the war-torn nation over the Orthodox Easter weekend, traveling to Lviv, then to the capital Kyiv and surrounding areas, as well as the Black Sea port city of Odessa.