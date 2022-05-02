Republican Paul Junge faces petition challenge in effort to keep him off U.S. House ballot

A formal challenge to Republican congressional candidate Paul Junge's candidacy claims he did not submit enough valid voter signatures to qualify for the ballot and that a contractor for his campaign tried to buy signatures from a petition circulator for a GOP opponent.

Junge called the challenge “frivolous” and the allegations “totally false” when contacted Monday by The Detroit News.

Junge, who is seeking the GOP nomination in Michigan's new 8th District, was confident that he secured enough valid signatures required to appear on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.

The winner of that primary contest will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee in what's expected to be a competitive district covering the Tri-Cities of Midland, Saginaw and Bay City, as well as Genesee County, where Kildee's hometown of Flint Township is located.

"Frivolous challenge by a Republican opponent," Junge said in a text message. "Even if each challenged signature fails and all or almost all will survive, we have more than the 1,000 minimum required."

The challenge is among five filed last week against U.S. House candidates with the Board of State Canvassers alleging defects in their nominating petitions, including GOP state Sen. Tom Barrett and Republican Jake Hagg in the 7th District; Democratic former state Rep. Shanelle Jackson in the 12th District; and Republican Gabriella Manolache in the 3rd District.

Another two challenges filed against Democrat Carl Marlinga in the 10th District were related to the affidavit of identity filed with his election paperwork.

The challenge filed last week against Junge alleges various defects with signatures such as illegible names and incomplete addresses. But it also claims that a petition circulator working for Junge tried to buy signatures from a circulator working on behalf of Republican Matthew Seely, who is also running for Congress in the 8th.

Nicholas Goyette of Davison, who collected about 500 signatures for Seely's campaign, said in a sworn affidavit that an associate he'd contracted with to help collect the signatures decided last month to instead go work for Junge, and then offered to buy Goyette's signatures for as much as $10,000, claiming Junge would pay for them.

Goyette, who serves on the Genesee County Republican Party Executive Committee, said he turned down the offer. He said $10,000 was more than he made collecting signatures for Seely, but he filed the challenge because he was appalled by the episode, calling Junge "not honorable."

"It’s a window into Paul’s ethics that’s troubling," Goyette said. "I don’t want someone like that in times like these representing us in Congress."

Goyette said he did not submit the challenge in coordination with Seely's campaign. Seely said Monday he wasn't familiar with the challenge and declined to comment further.

Junge said the allegations in Goyette's challenge are false.

Experts said Goyette's claims about the Junge campaign's offer, however, aren't something that the Board of State Canvassers has jurisdiction over, saying the canvassers are largely limited to examining the petitions themselves when signatures are challenged.

"It doesn’t really fall under the board’s purview," said Democrat Julie Matuzak, who spent 10 years on the Board of State Canvassers but is no longer a member. "We can only look at the sheet of paper and everything within in the four corners of that paper."

In addition to Junge and Seely, businesswoman Candice Miller filed to run in the GOP primary for the 8th District. She is not related to the former U.S. Rep. Candice Miller who is now Macomb County Public Works commissioner.

