Vets, local officials aim to bury proposal to close a Michigan VA Medical Center

Community leaders and veterans are preparing up to fight a long-range proposal by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to close the Battle Creek VA Medical Center that specializes in inpatient and residential mental health treatment.

The department last month proposed shuttering the nearly 100-year-old Battle Creek campus and relocating most services to a new hospital in the Wyoming area and a new clinic in Kalamazoo that would serve outpatient needs like urgent and primary care and mental health.