Challenging convention, James Craig eyes new path to governor's office

Grand Rapids — While many of his Republican primary opponents have their eyes focused on the influence of Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president, former Detroit police Chief James Craig often finds himself talking about the country's 35th leader.

"Yeah, I'm a Republican," says Craig, sitting in a hotel lobby in downtown Grand Rapids on the eve of the Michigan GOP's April 23 endorsement convention in the city. "I was raised by wonderful parents as a conservative. They were conservatives. But they were JFK Democrats.