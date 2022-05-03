GOP's Harris, Regan lead in Oakland, Kent county state House District races

Republican Mike Harris of Clarkston was leading Democrat Kent Douglas of Waterford in Tuesday's early returns of the state House District 43 special general election in Oakland County.

Harris led 75%-25% with 6% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial election results from the Oakland County clerk. Harris and Douglas are competing to finish out the last eight months of the term of Rep. Andrea Schroeder, R-Independence Township, who died in October of cancer.

Harris retired from the Waterford Police Department last year after a 25-year career with the agency and now works for a private investigation firm. He wants to find ways to improve the local economy and protect constitutional freedoms from threats such as the COVID-19 pandemic mandates and infringements on Second Amendment rights. He said he’s also concerned about curriculum transparency and parental involvement in schools.

Douglas, an information technology analyst, is focused on increasing school funding in a bid to retain teachers, creating more grants to benefit small businesses, and improving community and school mental health programs.

Harris and Douglas are facing off in one of four special elections for state House seats, whose terms expire Jan. 1, 2023.

Metro Detroit will fill three of the four seats, in districts covering parts of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. The four elections will help determine whether Republican keep control of the chamber.

In west Michigan's District 74, Republican Robert Regan was narrowly leading Democrat Carol Glanville, a Walker city commissioner, in early returns for or the seat that was left vacant when former Rep. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, was elected to a state Senate vacancy.

Democrats were making a play for the Republican stronghold since Regan has been rebuked by party officials, including Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser, for comments that touched on rape and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regan, a Grand Rapids entrepreneur, made a comparison two months ago during a livestream between rape and the abandonment of efforts to decertify the 2020 election.

"Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, well, 'If rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it.'" Regan said. "That's not how we roll. That's not how I won this election. We go right at it."

Regan would not say after his primary victory whether he would join a state House resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, likening opposition to the issue to some sort of conspiracy theory.

After the special primary election, Regan stood by his comparison of rape to the 2020 election while blasting GOP leaders on the "Your Defending Fathers" show, suggesting his opponents want to teach kids how to use condoms and joking about Stevie Wonder's vision.

"Let's be honest," Regan said at one point. "This is a distraction. It's a bunch of BS. And the voters deserve better than what our media and the Republican establishment has been giving us."

Regan also has posted anti-Semitic messages to social media, including a May 2021 post which said: "Feminism is only applied against white men, because it has absolutely nothing to do with protecting women as a sex or defending the feelings of individual women. It is a Jewish program to degrade and subjugate white men."

Glanville has been emphasizing her union roots — indicating she is a daughter of union workers — and saying she would stand up for educators and working families. She has taken direct aim at Regan's controversial comments.

Democrats are expected to prevail in the Wayne County stronghold of state House District 15, while Republicans are favored to win Macomb County's 36th districts.

House Republicans currently hold a 55-51 majority and are favored to win three of the four open seats, but Democrats are making a play for the west Michigan GOP district.

Tuesday's special election in District 15, covering most of Dearborn, pits Democrat Jeffrey Pepper against Republican Ginger Shearer, who was formerly known as Virginia Polk. Results had not been posted yet Tuesday night.

Pepper calls the race "Dearborn's last stand," as it is the last time District 15, or any district, will cover so much of the city. In the newly redistricted maps, which take effect ahead of the November election, three separate seats cover portions of the western Wayne County suburb. Pepper and Shearer are running to fill the remaining seven months of the term of Democratic former state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, who was elected mayor of Dearborn.

Pepper's priorities include getting Dearborn's priorities reflected in the state budget and amending Michigan's gun laws because the current statute allows open carry to an extent that is uncomfortable and unsafe.

Shearer described herself at a League of Women's Voters forum as a "hard-working single mother who will fight to lower property taxes and increase resources for our schools."

In the Republican stronghold of the 36th District, which encompasses Bruce, Shelby and Washington townships, Democrat James Diez, 56, who is a retired supply chain executive from Shelby Township, said he’s concerned about the political divisions and would like to bring people together if he wins.

Republican Terence Mekoski, 57, a senior financial investigator, said his priorities are protecting the Constitution and "being the voice of the people and bring that back to our government."

Ballot issues

Voters in Warren Consolidated Schools, a district of 13,000 students, approved a $150 million school bond to improve learning environments, replace outdated infrastructure, improve athletic facilities and upgrade technology for students and staff.

The request is for 4.78 mills for 20 years passed 70% to 30% with all votes counted, according to unofficial results.

The proposal wouldn't result in a tax increase because the millage would replace the district's current debt millage of 4.78 mills that expires this year. If approved, the proposal would cost the owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 about $478 a year.

A proposed $97 million bond for Holly Area Schools in Oakland County, a district of 3,100 students, was leading 55%-45% with about 85% of precincts reporting.

The district was asking for the bond to finance the building of a new middle school, a new construction trades building and a new athletic concessions/storage building. The request is for 3.27 mills for 30 years and would not raise taxes.

Voters were overwhelmingly approving a non-homestead millage renewal for 19.49 mills over 10 years in Oakland County's Berkley School District. The yes vote led 85%-15% with about 62% of precincts reporting.

The tax would be levied on business property as well as non-primary residences such as rentals or vacation homes. Without a renewal of the millage, school officials say the district would be facing more than a $640 per pupil loss — out of the $8,700 per pupil rate in 2022.

Superintendent Scott Roper said if voters approve the proposal it would give the district of 3,100 students the opportunity to invest in new and enhanced learning environments, districtwide building and site improvements and safety upgrades. The money would also be used to remodel school facilities, buy and install technology and improve playgrounds and athletic fields.

In Clawson, a 3.7-mill increase in property taxes for the city’s operating services was ahead 55%-45% with 60% of precincts reporting. The tax increase was bill as a way to restore taxes reduced under the Headlee Amendment.

