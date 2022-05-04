Will Michigan's top county prosecutors enforce an abortion ban?

Lansing — Ten prosecutors in Michigan's most populous counties laid out diverging and disagreeing plans Tuesday for how they'll react if a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision revives a 91-year-old state law criminalizing abortion.

Their comments revealed Michigan is on the verge of a patchwork of differing policies. A ban on abortions might be strictly enforced in some counties, but considered on a case-by-case basis elsewhere and simply ignored in other areas.