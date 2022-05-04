Whelan's sister wants meeting with Biden in wake of Reed release

Washington — The sister of Michigan's Paul Whelan stood outside the White House on Wednesday with other family members of Americans wrongfully detained abroad, seeking a meeting with President Joe Biden.

The group of family members came together Wednesday in the wake of a prisoner swap a week ago that led to Russia releasing Trevor Reed, who, like Whelan, is a former U.S. Marine who had traveled to Russia as a tourist. They urged the Biden administration to use all the tools it has available to bring the wrongfully detained home