Michigan governor hopeful Tudor Dixon eaten by zombies in gory horror film

Lansing — Tudor Dixon, a conservative Republican who's campaigning to be Michigan's next governor, has appeared in productions that featured gore and other actors in sexual scenes.

One of the acting appearances has surfaced on social media in recent days amid a crowded, competitive race for the GOP nomination for governor. Her past roles included playing a vampire with a British accent in a series, and a character who was eaten by two zombies in a 2009 movie called "Buddy BeBop vs. the Living Dead."