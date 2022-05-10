Abortion rights protester derails Michigan Democratic event in Detroit
Carol Thompson
The Detroit News
Detroit — A protester derailed a Tuesday press conference hosted by the Michigan Democratic Party in Detroit by criticizing elected leaders, including Democrats, of failing to secure abortion rights beyond the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision.
The demonstrator, who spoke into a microphone, repeated "I am not waiting for November" and interrupted the press conference before Attorney General Dana Nessel's scheduled turn at the lectern.