Michigan campaign accused of paying petition circulators not to work

Lansing — Opponents of an effort to expand Michigan's voter identification requirements orchestrated a "scheme to pay off" petition circulators in violation of campaign finance laws, a complaint obtained by The Detroit News alleged.

Dustin Wefel, a Michigan petition gatherer, was behind the complaint to the Secretary of State's office, targeting Protect MI Vote, the group opposing the effort to institute new ID standards for elections. Wefel's filing claimed Protect MI Vote worked with a consulting firm, Groundgame Political Solutions, to compensate petition gatherers, in part, so they wouldn't assist the Secure MI Vote initiative, making it difficult for the group to advance its proposal.