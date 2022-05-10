Michigan House, Senate vote to place term limits proposal before voters

Lansing — The Michigan House and Senate on Tuesday voted 76-28 and 26-6 to put on the November ballot a proposal seeking to alter the state's term limits and to require financial disclosures from officeholders.

Both chambers garnered a two-thirds majority in support of the measure, a majority needed in order to land the issue on the November ballot.

The votes come a day after a Voters for Transparency and Term Limits asked the GOP-led House and Senate to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot, but the language passed through the House and Senate has significant differences from the original proposal when it comes to conflicts of interest.

The Legislature worked with Voters for Transparency and Term Limits to make the changes to the language and the group supports the resolution passed by the chambers Tuesday, said Josh Pugh, a spokesman for the group.

"We’re looking forward to legislative passage so we can bring this to the voters this fall," Pugh said.

The November vote on the proposal will mark the first time voters will be asked to reconsider the term limits they put in place in 1992 through a statewide vote.

Economist Patrick Anderson, who helped lead the effort to put the 1992 term limits in place, criticized the Legislature's actions Tuesday.

"Not a single citizen in the entire state has had a chance to take a look at the resolution they passed, ambushing the voters before noon," he said. "The stench of this will last all the way to November.”

The 1992 rules limit members of the state House to three two-year terms and members of the state Senate to two four-year terms, for a max of 14 years between the two chambers.

The plan advanced Tuesday would allow lawmakers to serve 12 years overall in Lansing, spending potentially their entire time in the House or Senate or dividing the years between the two chambers.

Critics of the current term limit rules have argued the shortened period put in place in 1992 has led to a revolving door, as lawmakers move from one position to another, and has ensured lobbyists often have more institutional knowledge than the lawmakers themselves.

The proposal approved by the Legislature Tuesday also would require personal financial disclosures for lawmakers and statewide elected officials including the governor to identify conflicts of interest. Michigan is one of two states that doesn't require financial disclosures from lawmakers and efforts to advance legislation putting such a requirement in place have failed.

The language approved by the House Tuesday would require annual financial disclosures from lawmakers, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the attorney general and secretary of state starting April 15, 2024. It also would make an exception to the 12-year term limit for senators elected to office in 2022, who would be able to complete two, four-year terms even if it amounted to more than 12 when previous House service is taken into account.

Without the Legislature's vote, the plan would need to collect 425,059 signatures by July 11 for it to advance to the November ballot.

The House resolution is similar but not identical to the language proposed by Voters for Transparency and Term Limits.

Differences between the two proposals include tweaks in the House version that attempt to align language in the proposal with current Michigan law and suggested language for a petition summary, said Gideon D'Assandro, a spokesman for House Republicans.

In addition, Michigan lawmakers significantly watered down the proposed financial disclosure requirements for themselves that were originally proposed by Voters for Transparency and Term Limits.

They removed a provision that tied the Michigan disclosures to the policy for members of Congress, who have to file detailed reports annually. Instead, the Legislature would get to craft the elements of the state disclosures.

The House scrapped the adoption of the congressional model, D'Assandro said, because the circumstances surrounding a conflict of interest at the state and federal level are vastly different. He said very few states use the congressional standard for state-level officials.

Lawmakers also significantly altered a proposed requirement they broadly report “travel payments and reimbursements” they receive.

Under the resolution approved by the House Tuesday, lawmakers would have to only report “travel payments and reimbursements received and required to be reported by a lobbyist or lobbyist agency as prescribed by state law.”

The language indicated that only travel payments that are already “reported by a lobbyist” would have to be disclosed by a lawmaker, potentially leaving out trips legislators receive through entities that are not registered lobbyists, such as nonprofit organizations their associates run.

A nonprofit organization tied to former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, reported spending $142,266 on travel and entertainment for public officials in 2020 alone. However, the Peninsula Fund hasn’t had to report who the officials were who benefited.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

cmauger@detroitnews.com