'Unpermitted individual' allowed access to tabulator in Michigan township, email says

Lansing — An "unpermitted individual" was allowed to access a voting tabulator in a west Michigan township, spurring an ongoing investigation by the State Police, according to an email obtained by The Detroit News through an open records request.

The message was sent by Irving Township Supervisor Jamie Knight to members of the Barry County township's board on May 4, five days after the State Police and the Attorney General’s office used a search warrant to seize a tabulator there.