Naval leaders defend plan to retire USS Detroit and other ships
Melissa Nann Burke
The Detroit News
Washington — Naval leaders this week defended their proposal to retire the USS Detroit and eight other Freedom-class littoral combat ships, even though some are just a few years into their service lives.
The USS Detroit, put into official service just five years ago, cost about $440 million when built in Marinette, Wisconsin — part of a multipurpose fleet designed to deal with threats like pirates in waters as shallow as 14 feet.