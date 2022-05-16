Michigan baby formula plant reopening in 2 weeks likely to be approved, FDA chief says

Washington — Food and Drugs Commissioner Robert Califf said Monday his agency is likely to approve the reopening of baby formula manufacturer Abbot's plant in Sturgis, Michigan, in about two weeks.

"We now have a path forward, so very soon you should hear an announcement about moving forward. And of course Abbott is responsible for the timeline, but I'm very comfortable with what they said about two weeks," Califf said on NBC's "Today Show."

Pressed about the company's aim to reopen in two weeks, he said: "That's entirely within the realm of possibility and, in fact, quite likely."

Abbott's February recall of products made at the Sturgis plant has exacerbated a nationwide shortage of baby formula caused by supply chain issues. Those recalled products included powder formula sold under the labels Similac, Alimentum and EleCare labels after four children became ill with bacterial infections and two died.

For three months, the Abbott plant in Sturgis has remained "voluntarily" closed, according to the FDA. The company has said it's working to correct findings related to the processes, procedures and conditions cited by FDA inspectors in March that raised concerns that powdered infant formula produced at the facility carried a risk of contamination.

"Of course, every step of the way we have an obligation to watch to make sure that the problems have been rectified, and that the formula will be safe and also contain the constituents that are needed — remembering that the normal formula has over 30 constituents that must be there as a substitute for breast milk," Califf said.

He said there would be a full investigation about why his agency didn't immediately look into an October whistleblower complaint about safety issues at the Sturgis plant. A team wasn't sent until the end of January.

"We always want to be as fast as we can possibly be, while also being diligent, remembering, as shown by this example, that if we do close a plant, then we have a supplier shortage. So we have to get this right," Califf said.

"Having said that, there will be a full investigation of the timeline, and we'll do everything possible to correct any errors in timing that we had, so that we don't repeat any mistakes that may have been made."

Califf denied reports that the formula shortage could last until the end of the year. The Biden administration has secured pledges from other formula manufacturers to boost production, and is working on "importing or bringing to bear product that was intended for other countries," Califf said.

"That's well underway now, and in fact I expect by the end of the day today, we're likely to have an announcement about that path forward," he said.

The U.S. House is set to consider this week a spending package that would allow the import of FDA-approved baby formula.

Michigan has temporarily expanded the types of formula that qualify for assistance under the Women, Infants and Children program and notified individuals that received recalled formulas through the state on recommended next steps.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Abbott had agreed to continue paying rebates through August in states like Michigan where the company holds the contract for the federal WIC program.

The company said this means WIC program participants will continue to be able to obtain formula, free of charge through August, whether it is Similac or formula from another manufacturer.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also set up a website to provide families with resources in response to the formula shortage at www.hhs.gov/formula/index.html.

Several congressional committees have set hearings for the next two weeks to investigate the formula shortage, with the first up next Thursday featuring Califf before a House Appropriations subcommittee.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she spoke Friday with Michigan-based Abbott leadership and department heads of key social service and consumer protection departments to address the nationwide baby formula shortage.

In a statement, Whitmer said she offered Abbott support "to help get production back on track" and is working with private and federal stakeholders to "fix supply logistics and ensure every baby has what they need."

"I know how anxious parents must feel right now, and it’s crucial that they have confidence that a product is safe for their babies," Whitmer said. "I urge federal leaders to use every tool at their disposal to boost formula production."

Whitmer said she also met with Attorney General Dana Nessel, who will be monitoring against price gouging of baby formula products, as well as other relevant department heads.

"While we have not seen a significant influx of complaints thus far, my team will remain vigilant in ensuring this shortage isn't compounded by illegal business practices that will only inflict additional harm on parents of infants right now," Nessel said in the statement.

The state health department recommended families attempt to find a different brand of formula than the one they currently use if they have difficulty finding it as most "are enough alike that most healthy babies can switch with no problems." Parents should not try to make homemade formula or water down the formula they have, the state said.

Abbott has stressed that tests by the FDA and the company have suggested that the infant formula produced at the Sturgis facility is "not likely" the source of infection in the reported cases of illness.

Staff writer Beth LeBlanc contributed