Whitmer asks lawmakers to send $500 rebates to residents; House, Senate eye other relief

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asked legislative leaders Thursday to consider a plan that would send $500 rebates to Michigan residents amid nationwide increases in inflation and upticks in state tax revenue.

The proposed MI Tax Rebate Right Now would "send $500 to Michigan's working families right away," Whitmer wrote in the Thursday letter to lawmakers. The plan, she said, would build on her proposed cuts to retirement taxes for some retirees and an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit for mostly lower-income workers.

"Let’s take advantage of our additional revenue to put money in people’s pockets and deliver real relief right now to taxpayers," Whitmer said in the letter.

The letter came a day ahead of the state's Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference, where budget leaders are expected to present tax revenue estimates that have kept up a trend of increases in the state coffers.

A House Fiscal Agency analysis released Wednesday adjusted Michigan's general fund and school aid fund revenue upwards from its previous January estimate — by about $2.8 billion in the current fiscal year and $2.2 billion in the coming fiscal year.

The Senate Fiscal Agency also estimated an increase from January estimates but at a more modest rate — by about $2.8 billion in the current fiscal year and by about $1.1 billion in the coming fiscal year.

In plans advanced this month, the Michigan House and Senate advanced annual budgets that set aside about $1 billion in the House plan for tax relief and about $2 billion in potential tax relief in the Senate proposed budget.

Additionally, the GOP-led chambers plan to vote on a broad tax relief plan Thursday, House spokesman Gideon D'Assandro confirmed. The planned voted was first reported by Michigan Information and Research Services.

The plan is expected to make changes to income taxes, the Earned Income Tax Credit, child tax credits and property taxes, MIRS reported.

The introduction comes after Whitmer vetoed similar legislation earlier this month seeking to decrease the income tax rate, increase retirement tax exemptions and create a $500 child tax credit.

