Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson disqualified from August primary ballot

Lansing — Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson, a Democrat from Detroit, has been disqualified from the August primary ballot for not having her campaign finance paperwork in order.

Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett sent Johnson a letter Friday informing her of the decision, according to a posting on the Secretary of State's website.

Johnson filed her required affidavit of identity in the new 1st state House district on April 5, according to the letter. The affidavit included a section in which she had to attest to being in compliance with campaign finance requirements.

However, at the time, Johnson had outstanding late filing fees, according to state records. She paid $875 to resolve her fees on April 13, the records show.

"On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, I received a letter from Jonathan Brater, director of elections for the state of Michigan, informing me that 'according to the bureau's review,' you had 'not submitted all required filings and fees' as required under the Michigan campaign finance act ... at the time you filed your most recent affidavit of identity on April 5, 2022," Garrett's Friday letter to Johnson said.

Johnson, who was first elected to the state House in 2018, confirmed Friday that she had been disqualified from the ballot but did not immediately provide further comment.

Johnson was planning to seek reelection in the new 1st District, where she was going to face a primary race with fellow Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit.

She's the latest candidate to lose a spot on the 2022 primary ballot. On Tuesday, the Michigan Secretary of State's office announced it had informed 15 candidates, including Republican election critic Mellissa Carone and Democratic state Sen. Betty Jean Alexander of Detroit, that they'd been disqualified.

The majority of the candidates were declared ineligible because they signed false statements indicating they were in compliance with campaign finance requirements.

