Michigan governor candidate: Elections Bureau got petition finding wrong

Lansing — Republican Michael Markey, one of five candidates for governor whom the Michigan Bureau of Elections said shouldn't make the Aug. 2 primary ballot because of a wave of petition forgeries, contended Wednesday the agency's staff had gotten its conclusions wrong.

Markey, a financial adviser from Grand Haven, said the bureau had listed incorrect statistics in its report on his petitions. He vowed to take the matter to court if the Board of State Canvassers disqualifies him from the ballot during a meeting on Thursday.

"This takes away choice from the voters, and if you’re going to do that, you better be right," Markey said. "And they’re not."

Markey made the comments in an interview with The Detroit News, two days after the Bureau of Elections released recommendations that he, former Detroit police Chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson of Bloomfield Hills and two other Republicans should be disqualified from having their names on the primary ballot for governor.

If the Board of State Canvassers agrees on Thursday, the field of candidates seeking to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November would be reshaped and cut in half.

Markey said he found out about the bureau's analysis through social media on Monday night.

"It was like hitting a home run to win the game only to find out after five minutes of deliberation, it was foul," the candidate said.

He launched his campaign committee to run for governor in January and decided to pay petition gatherers to collect signatures. Markey said he paid about $7 per signature through a Florida-based firm.

"I have reached out to them," Markey said. "I don’t know why. They haven't reached back out.”

Overall, his campaign paid about $140,000 for its signatures, he said.

Candidates for governor needed 15,000 valid signatures to make the primary ballot. Markey submitted about 22,000 signatures on March 18, a month before the deadline. Unlike other campaigns, Markey said his team wasn't under a time crunch, and he was the first of the five potentially disqualified candidates to submit signatures.

But the Bureau of Elections on Monday said it had tracked 36 petition circulators "who submitted fraudulent petition sheets consisting entirely of invalid signatures" across its review of candidates' filings.

"In total, the bureau estimates that these circulators submitted at least 68,000 invalid signatures submitted across 10 sets of nominating petitions," the report said. "In several instances, the number of invalid signatures submitted by these circulators was the reason a candidate had an insufficient number of valid signatures."

Markey's campaign filed 21,804 signatures, but 17,374 of them, about 80%, were on sheets submitted by fraudulent petition circulators, according to the bureau's review of his petitions.

"In total, staff’s review of Mr. Markey’s petition sheets identified 17,374 invalid signatures and 4,430 facially valid signatures, which dropped him below the 15,000 signature threshold and rendered him ineligible for the ballot," the report said.

The Bureau of Elections named 24 different fraudulent petition circulators who were allegedly involved in Markey's campaign. The bureau's report featured one petition page for Markey on which all 10 signatures did not match records in the qualified voter file, according to the document.

But on Wednesday, Markey said some of the bureau's findings were wrong.

He said the bureau claimed a gatherer named Siarra Brown had collected 465 signatures for his campaign. But Markey said according to his review, Brown didn't gather any signatures for him.

The bureau said another individual named Indira Radcliffe collected 1,980 signatures for Markey's campaign. But Radcliffe only submitted about 470 signatures, Markey said.

"They were off by 1,510 signatures. That’s a big deal," the candidate said.

Markey said the bureau's findings were "sloppy" and they had gotten "overwhelmed" by all of the candidates' filings. He contended his sheets didn't feature the same signs of forgery that other campaigns' paperwork did, like certain handwriting patterns and papers that showed no signs of wear or tear.

The bureau appeared to rule out whole petition sheets from certain circulators without going through the signatures line by line, Markey said.

"If they look at it line by line, we’re on the ballot,” he said.

According to a general staff report about the larger wave of alleged forgeries, the bureau reviewed each candidate's petitions for petitions signed by circulators who were suspected of submitting fraudulent sheets.

To verify the fraudulent petition sheets didn't include sheets or individual signatures that were actually valid signatures submitted by registered voters, staff conducted what was described as "a targeted signature check of signatures across each circulator’s sheets."

"The bureau determined that all reviewed signatures appearing on sheets signed by the fraudulent-petition circulators were invalid," the report said.

A spokeswoman for the Michigan Secretary of State's office referred a reporter to the report when asked for a comment on its processes Wednesday.

Michael Brown, another of the five Republican candidates for governor caught up in reportedly fraudulent petition signatures, withdrew from the race on Tuesday. Brown, a captain with the Michigan State Police, said he "cannot and will not be associated with this activity."

