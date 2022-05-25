Michigan Senate Republicans block votes on gun storage bills after Texas school shooting

Lansing — Michigan Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt Wednesday to bring a set of bills to impose new storage standards for firearms up for votes in the state Senate, a day after a gunman killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school.

Democrats successfully made a procedural move, discharging the proposals from committee in order to set up action before the full Senate. However, Republicans who control the chamber quickly voted to send the bills back to the Government Operations Committee.

"This is an urgent situation we are facing," Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, said in a speech on the Senate floor. "We have been talking to you about this for years, over and over again. This is urgent now because again we did nothing after the Oxford shootings. We did nothing after the Buffalo shootings. Now, we don't want to do anything today.

"I object to not wanting to do anything any longer. This is urgent. Every day we don't take action we are choosing guns over children. Enough is enough. No more prayers. No more thoughts. No more inaction."

Bayer was the sponsor of one of the bills in the spotlight Wednesday. It would have placed new safe storage requirements on firearm owners if their guns potentially could be accessed by a minor.

The gun owners would have to keep the weapons in a locked box, store them in a secure location or use a locking device.

Under the proposal, a gun owner who failed to properly secure their weapon would be guilty of a crime. If a minor used the gun in a threatening manner, the crime would be a misdemeanor for the gun owner. If a minor used the weapon to harm others, it would be a felony for the gun owner.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Texas. The most recent mass shooting came 175 days after another shooter killed four students at Oxford High School.

The Senate voted 22-14, along party lines, to refer the storage bills back to the Government Operations Committee.

Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, said families were grieving, and it was "way too early" to assign bill numbers to their grief.

"There are political solutions," Horn said during his own speech on the Senate floor. "But there are just as many spiritual solutions.

"We don't know what is really happening in this world, what is happening in this country, what is happening to young men."

Rosie Jones, a spokeswoman for Senate Democrats, said the caucus's goal was to have "commonsense safety bills passed into law."

"They have been languishing in committee for nearly a year, since before Oxford, and we moved to discharge them and get the bills headed in the direction of the governor's desk," Jones said.

Any such proposal would have to pass both the Republican-controlled House and Senate before reaching Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

On Wednesday morning, Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, told his colleagues the "time for action was a long time ago."

"We cannot have one more child in this state and in this country wondering if it's their last day in this state and in this country as they go to school," Moss said. "This is ridiculous."

Multiple Senate Democrats, including Minority Leader Jim Ananich, D-Flint, said on social media that majority Republicans also ended session Wednesday without allowing them to give statements at the end of the meeting.

"If they want to be silent about children dying at school, that’s their choice," Ananich tweeted. "But they will not win at silencing us."

After the Oxford school shooting, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said there would be time to determine whether the state Legislature should act.

"If we get obsessed with eliminating all risks, we will then develop and evolve into a country we won't recognize," Shirkey said at the time.

"It's a balance," he said. "It's a very narrow road, and it's hard. These kinds of events keep those thoughts in mind."

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Staff Writers Beth LeBlanc and Riley Beggin contributed.