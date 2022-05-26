GOP governor hopefuls' campaigns on the line at Thursday canvassers meeting

Lansing — Michigan's Board of State Canvassers is expected to decide Thursday whether five Republican candidates for governor who were entangled in an alleged wave of petition forgeries should make the Aug. 2 primary ballot.

The board's meeting at 9 a.m. in downtown Lansing could overhaul the GOP primary race to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, cutting the field from 10 to five. The panel's decision could leave on the sidelines former Detroit police Chief James Craig, whom many see as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, and self-funding businessman Perry Johnson of Bloomfield Hills, who has spent millions of dollars on ads already.

On Monday night, the Bureau of Elections, citing the forgeries, found that Craig, Johnson, financial adviser Michael Markey of Grand Haven, Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown of Stevensville and entrepreneur Donna Brandenburg of Byron Center didn't have the required 15,000 valid petition signatures to make the ballot.

At Thursday's meeting, the Board of State Canvassers will examine the bureau's findings. Three of the four board members would have to support certifying the five candidates for the ballot for them to make it.

“This takes away choice from the voters, and if you’re going to do that, you better be right," Markey said in an interview on Wednesday of the bureau's analysis. "And they’re not.”

The board's meeting will take place in a Michigan Senate committee meeting room inside Boji Tower, a larger venue than the canvassers usually gather in.

The Board of State Canvassers features two Democrats, Mary Ellen Gurewitz and Jeannette Bradshaw, and two Republicans, Norm Shinkle and Tony Daunt.

In reviewing the candidates' petition signatures, which were due April 19, the bureau said it had tracked 36 petition circulators "who submitted fraudulent petition sheets consisting entirely of invalid signatures" across its review of candidates' filings.

"In total, the bureau estimates that these circulators submitted at least 68,000 invalid signatures submitted across 10 sets of nominating petitions," the report said. "In several instances, the number of invalid signatures submitted by these circulators was the reason a candidate had an insufficient number of valid signatures."

The campaigns of Markey, Johnson and Craig are expected to fight the bureau's findings Thursday. They are also expected to challenge the board's ultimate decisions in court if they're left off the ballot.

The debate will likely focus on whether the bureau's staff invalidated signatures individually by examining each one's authenticity or rejected sheets of signatures wholesale because of the circulator associated with them.

John Yob, Johnson's political consultant, said Monday that the bureau "does not have the right to unilaterally void every single signature obtained by the alleged forgers who victimized five campaigns."

"We strongly believe they are refusing to count thousands of signatures from legitimate voters who signed the petitions and look forward to winning this fight before the board and, if necessary, in the courts," Yob said.

The bureau's review found that Johnson had submitted 23,193 signatures but 9,393 of them were invalid, leaving him 1,200 signatures short of the threshold. Johnson had 6,983 signatures that were submitted by "fraudulent petition circulators," according to the bureau's report.

The bureau's staff found the signatures submitted by the "fraudulent petition circulators" were invalid, according to the Monday report.

As for Craig's campaign, the bureau found 21,305 signatures were submitted, but 11,113 of them were invalid, meaning he was 4,808 signatures under the threshold. The bureau's report said the former chief's petitions included 9,879 from "fraudulent petition circulators."

Experts have described the number of forgeries found in the petitions as unprecedented and officials from both sides of the aisle have called for criminal prosecutions.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office referred to Attorney General Dana Nessel the suspected signature forgery operation.

Candidates disqualified at Thursday's canvassers meeting could appeal the decision in court, but they're unlikely to succeed as state election law clearly places the onus of presenting sufficient nominating signatures on the shoulders of the candidates themselves, not those hired to help, said retired election lawyer John Pirich.

"They have the ultimate responsibility," Pirich said.

If the disqualifications hold, the GOP primary field would feature conservative commentator Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores, real estate broker Ryan Kelley of Allendale, businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township, Pastor Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills and chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan.

Democrats also challenged Dixon's petition signatures, focusing on the heading of her petitions listing 2026 as the expiration date of the term she was running for as a gubernatorial candidate. However, Michigan election law says a governor's term ends on Jan. 1 following a gubernatorial election, which would be Jan. 1, 2027.

The bureau didn't agree with the challenge, describing "the defect in the Dixon nominating petitions" as harmless.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed.