Conservative group to give away AR-15 despite calls to cancel following Texas shooting

A conservative group plans to hold a candidate event where an AR-15 will be given away, even after a Democratic lawmaker representing the area called for it to be canceled following a shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Ronald Matte, listed in state filings as president of the Michigan Leadership Group, told The Detroit News that its event June 5 is going forward.

The weapon to be given away is similar in style to the one used by an 18-year-old suspect who killed 21 people, including 19 children, earlier this week. Matte said that he could not fathom the pain that community is going through.

"We will continue to keep them in our prayers, and are planning to hold a prayer vigil in addition to the community event we've planned," he wrote.

Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Trenton said Thursday in social media posts that the event from Michigan Leadership Group is "completely inappropriate" in light of the Uvalde shooting. He called for the event to be canceled, saying it was an example of how "MAGA Republicans prove how out of step they are with regular Michigan families and our needs."

"For me, I think it's really disheartening to see that there are people out here who believe it's appropriate at a family-friendly political event," Camilleri told The Detroit News on Friday. "It is so disconnected from reality."

The free Brownstown event is scheduled for June 5, according to a Facebook event advertising it. People are invited to eat hot dogs and meet candidates for office ahead of the August primary, the post continues.

The drawing for the gun, advertised as a Radical Firearms AR-15 valued at $684.95, is open to anyone legally eligible to purchase and own a gun under Michigan law.

Camilleri, who is running to be a state senator in the 4th District, said that families across Michigan are upset not only after the shooting in Texas but also following the shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School six months ago. As a former teacher, he said the event "promotes a culture of violence I don't think is appropriate."

"It's quite frankly disgusting," he said. "They should apologize to the victims in Texas, they should apologize to the families here in Michigan who are so offended by their actions, and they should really think about canceling the event altogether and helping our community move forward."

In an email, Matte, who did not respond to additional questions, called Camilleri a "failed community leader."

"It's unfortunate that Rep. Camilleri would use this time as an opportunity to grandstand and cause division instead of working to unite the community," Matte wrote. "We need politicians on both sides of the aisle to come together and help find a solution to both the mental health crisis in America, and securing the lives and safety of our school-aged children."

Michigan Leadership Group was formed by Matte and his wife, Jamie Thompson, The Monroe News reported. Thompson is running as one of three Republicans in the 28th House District race.

The group formed in 2020 "to identify, support, and assist conservative candidates, and help get them elected office at the local, state, and federal levels," according to filings with the state. It originally incorporated as a 501(c)(3), a nonprofit status applied to charitable organizations.

State filings show it changed to a 501(c)(4), a tax-exempt group designed to promote social welfare, in June 2021. Thompson told The Monroe News that she started the organization "because our rights were being taken away from us."

