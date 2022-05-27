Elections bureau won't say if it's checking more signatures as Johnson sues to get on ballot

Lansing — The Michigan Secretary of State's Office declined to say Friday whether staff members were analyzing additional petition signatures to support the agency's stance in a legal fight that five GOP candidates for governor shouldn't qualify for the August primary ballot.

The Bureau of Elections' "targeted" checks of signatures on petition sheets that officials contend were wholly fraudulent will be at the center of litigation that began Friday with businessman Perry Johnson of Bloomfield Hills filing a challenge to his disqualification in the Court of the Appeals.

"We do not have comment as that is now the subject of litigation," said Tracy Wimmer, spokeswoman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, when asked if the bureau was checking additional signatures after Thursday's Board of State Canvassers meeting.

Johnson became the first of the five gubernatorial candidates to appeal decisions from the Board of State Canvassers that officially knocked them off the ballot.

The board deadlocked 2-2 in its votes with three yes votes required to overrule findings from the Bureau of Elections that the hopefuls didn't gather the 15,000 required petition signatures.

Johnson submitted 23,193 signatures on April 19.

"Under Michigan law, those signatures are presumed valid unless their invalidity is established by clear, competent and convincing evidence," Johnson's attorneys wrote Friday. "So unless someone can prove in compliance with state law that less than 15,000 of Mr. Johnson’s signatures are valid, the Board of State Canvassers has a clear legal duty to declare the sufficiency of his petitions and the Secretary of State has a clear legal duty to certify his name for the August 2, 2022 ballot."

In reviewing candidates' petition signatures, the Bureau of Elections said it had tracked 36 petition circulators "who submitted fraudulent petition sheets consisting entirely of invalid signatures" across its review of candidates' filings.

"In total, the bureau estimates that these circulators submitted at least 68,000 invalid signatures submitted across 10 sets of nominating petitions," the bureau's report said. "In several instances, the number of invalid signatures submitted by these circulators was the reason a candidate had an insufficient number of valid signatures."

Michigan's elections director, Jonathan Brater, said Thursday the Bureau of Elections staff checked about 7,000 signatures of the 68,000 from the allegedly fraudulent circulators against the qualified voter file, which contains voters' signatures.

"We did not find a single registered voter with a matching signature for any of those circulators for any candidate of the ones we looked at,” Brater said on Thursday. “If we found even a small number that looked legitimate, we took them out of the fraudulent circulator category and they are not reflected in this report.”

Brater said because of a timing crunch, the bureau couldn't check each of the 68,000 allegedly fraudulent signatures individually but was "confident" in its conclusions.

But lawyers for the Republican candidates for governor have said every signature that was deemed invalid needed to be checked.

Johnson's attorneys argued Friday that state law required comparisons to the qualified voter file as "a statutorily mandated first step in evaluating the genuineness of a petition signature." The filing said Johnson's team had collected an affidavit from someone who signed a petition sheet that was collected by one of the allegedly fraudulent gatherers.

"The presence of one valid, registered voter on an apparently otherwise valid petition sheet circulated by an alleged fraudulent circulator means that there could be more," Johnson's appeal said. "How many more? We don’t know.

"Neither does the bureau or the other defendants. Without a signature by signature comparison of the petition signatures with the QVF (qualified voter file), no one will ever know."

In his complaint filed in the Court of Appeals, Johnson's team asked for expedited consideration by Wednesday, June 1. The Secretary of State's office is hoping to get the matter resolved by June 3.

June 18 is the constitutional deadline by which some ballots must be ready, according to the office.

The Bureau of Elections could check additional signatures against the qualified voter file as the litigation is pending to bolster its case. However, it's unclear whether that's happening.

As of now, Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig, Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown, entrepreneur Donna Brandenburg of Byron Center and financial adviser Michael Markey of Grand Haven have been ruled ineligible for the ballot because of problems with their petitions.

Those five candidates represent half of the initial field of 10.

Craig and Markey have announced plans to challenge the Board of State Canvassers' decisions.

Brown has ended his campaign for governor, saying he "cannot and will not be associated with this activity."

cmauger@detroitnews.com