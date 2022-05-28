Governor candidate James Craig asks for 'speedy hearing' to get on August primary ballot

The Detroit News

Republican governor candidate James Craig's campaign has made good on its pledge to file an "immediate appeal" to get on the August primary ballot.

In a filing dated Saturday, Craig, a former Detroit police chief, asked the Court of Claims for a "speedy hearing" on the validity of his petition signatures, on Wednesday or Thursday, and for a response to his challenge by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Craig, through attorney Michael Homier of the Grand Rapids firm Foster Swift Collins & Smith, asked the court to order the Board of Canvassers to "review each signature on Chief Craig's Petition for which genuineness is contested by comparing it to the QVF (qualified voter file).

Or if the board "reports that it has no time to comply with this mandatory duty," order the board secretary to certify Craig's name as appearing on the primary ballot.

Craig said Friday that if his appeal is not successful he would consider waging a write-in campaign for governor, and that he wasn't interested in being the running mate of any Republican who remained on the ballot.

"I will not be the No. 2 for any of the candidates that are running," Craig said.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections reported this week that 11,113 of the 21,305 signatures that Craig's campaign submitted to get on the ballot were invalid, leaving him 4,808 signatures short of the threshold.

On Thursday, the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked, 2-2, on whether Craig and four other Republican candidates for governor had turned in the required 15,000 valid petition signatures to make the Aug. 2 primary ballot.

June 18 is the constitutional deadline by which some ballots must be ready.

Craig, businessman Perry Johnson, Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown, entrepreneur Donna Brandenburg of Byron Center and financial adviser Michael Markey of Grand Haven have been ruled ineligible for the ballot because of problems with their petitions.

Those five candidates represent half of the initial field of 10.

Johnson filed a challenge to his disqualification in the Court of Appeals on Friday.

Craig's campaign and others have taken issue with how the Election Bureau reached its conclusions. They've argued the bureau needed to examine each signature individually to reject them instead of invalidating pages from allegedly fraudulent circulators.

Lansing Bureau reporter Craig Mauger contributed.