Rep. Stevens' first TV ad touts her role on federal auto task force

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens' campaign said it is airing its first television ad of the season starting Tuesday, and it plays up her role in the auto rescue under President Barack Obama.

The ad buy totals $106,800 and will run May 31-June 13 on cable and broadcast TV in the Metro Detroit area, the campaign said. It features a video clip of Obama from an October 2018 campaign rally for Michigan Democrats at Cass Tech High School when Stevens was running for Congress for the first time in a historically Republican district in suburban Detroit.

"And Haley Stevens, by the way, she was there. She was a critical part of my team that helped the American auto industry come roaring back," Obama said at the 2018 rally.

Stevens, who is seeking a third term, has campaigned for the U.S. House in part on her experience as chief of staff of the U.S. Treasury task force that planned and oversaw the financial bailout and bankruptcies of Chrysler and General Motors from 2009-11.

Stevens of Waterford Township is now in a heated Democratic primary against a colleague, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township, for the House seat representing the new 11th District. The Democratic-leaning district covers Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and Pontiac.

It's the first member-on-member primary in Michigan since the last redistricting cycle a decade ago and one of just a handful of incumbent-on-incumbent congressional primaries across the country this election cycle.

Stevens in the ad speaks to the camera from inside the Ironworkers Local 25's training facility in Wixom, saying her time on the auto task force taught her to "never bet against Michigan manufacturers" and saying she is working with manufacturers in office to "lead our country to its next recovery."

Levin, a former union organizer who also is seeking a third term, has not aired any campaign ads on television yet this cycle.

Levin and Stevens faced off at Oakland University in their second debate last week, trading barbs on topics including prescription drugs, abortion access, unionization efforts, endorsements and corporate donors.

Stevens outraised Levin last quarter, reporting $1.1 million in receipts and nearly $2.8 million in cash reserves as of March 31. Levin brought in $767,268 in the first three months of the year and ended the quarter with $1.47 million in the bank.

