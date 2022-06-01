Gov candidate Johnson denied spot on ballot in Court of Appeals ruling

The Court of Appeals rejected Wednesday a lawsuit from Republican businessman Perry Johnson, who asked the judges to revive his campaign for governor by giving him a spot on the August primary ballot.

The unanimous decision from the court marked a significant setback for the five GOP candidates for governor who were caught in an alleged wave of fraudulent petition signatures. Last week, the Board of State Canvassers deadlocked on whether the candidates had gathered the 15,000 required valid signatures, denying the five hopefuls spots on the ballot.

Three of the candidates, Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig and financial adviser Michael Markey of Grand Haven, filed legal challenges arguing the Bureau of Elections needed to examine each petition signature individually to invalidate them.

The bureau had nixed pages of petitions from the allegedly fraudulent circulators and spot checked about 7,000 of 68,000 signatures deemed invalid. But Jonathan Brater, the state's elections director, said officials were confident in their findings.

The unanimous decision from the Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the Republican candidates' argument.

"The board, therefore, had a clear legal duty to investigate, but it did not have a clear legal duty to conduct a comparison of each fraudulent signature against the qualified voter file," the ruling said. "Likewise, because the board had the discretion to not check each and every signature submitted by the fraudulent-petition circulators, the act Johnson is seeking to compel defendants to perform is not ministerial in nature."

Appeals Court Judges Kirsten Frank Kelly, Michael Kelly and Noah Hood signed onto the decision.

Johnson had asked the court to require his name be put on the ballot.

The matter is expected to go to the Michigan Supreme Court.

cmauger@detroitnews.com