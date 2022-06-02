Buttigieg in Michigan to announce $368M in rail infrastructure, safety grants

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he's announcing n Michigan on Thursday $368 million in rail infrastructure and safety grants to 46 projects in 32 states, including two in Michigan.

"It's urgent for us to modernize our railroad infrastructure to get people and goods where they need to get faster, safer and more affordable," Buttigieg told reporters from Mackinac Island, where he spoke Wednesday at the at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

"These projects are going to enhance safety. There are improving rail infrastructure, fixing track that is sometimes a century old, speeding the movement of goods from ships to rail to shelves, supporting communities across the country from our largest urban centers to our rural areas."

Buttigieg is set to appear Thursday afternoon with U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, at Lake State Railway Co. in Saginaw.

Buttigieg said two of the Michigan projects will build new miles of track and allow for safety upgrades to avoid potential derailments and other repairs, "giving shippers in rural Michigan reliable freight service to get their goods to market."

His agency is granting up to $21.3 million for a proposed project to rehabilitate track and rail assets operated by the Great Lakes Central Railroad just north of Ann Arbor, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The scope of the project involves installing 4.25 miles of new rail, eliminating joints on over 41 mainline track miles, replacing or rehabilitating 11 bridges and culverts, and installing approximately 30,000 ties on mainline and siding track.

The aim is to end up with fewer track-defects derailments and other maintenance problems associated with rail joints, officials said. The Michigan Department of Transportation and the railroad will provide a 50% funding match, DOT said.

The second grant of up to $8.7 million will go to the West Michigan Railroad Co. to pay for infrastructure improvements on roughly 10 miles of track in southwest Michigan.

The proposal includes rail and crosstie replacements, reconstructed roadbeds, bridge and turnout repairs, upgrade and replacement of two at-grade crossings and rebuilding approximately 5.6 miles of track, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The track improvements will upgrade portions of the line so that trains may go speeds up to at least 25 mph and making it possible for the line to continue to operate 286,000-pound railcars. The railroad and Michigan DOT will provide a 35% funding match, according to FRA.

The grants are through the competitive Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program, which is focused in part of advancing intercity passenger and freight rail projects. Buttigieg said he expects some of the projects to help address supply chain issues.

Last year's bipartisan infrastructure package nearly tripled funding for the program to $1 billion a year for the next five years, he said.

