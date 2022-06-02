Live: Republican candidates for governor debate with race reshaped

Mackinac Island — Four of the five remaining Republican candidates to be Michigan's next governor are squaring off in a debate Thursday afternoon at the Detroit Regional Chamber's annual Mackinac Policy Conference.

It's the third debate of the Republican primary race, taking place two months before the primary election. It's the first to happen after a series of court rulings that upheld decisions by state elections officials to deny five other GOP gubernatorial hopefuls spots on the primary ballot because of allegedly widespread petition forgeries.

The four candidates participating in the event on Mackinac Island are conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores, businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township, pastor Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills and chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan.

Dixon appears to be gaining momentum in the race, having received the endorsements of west Michigan's influential DeVos family and of Right to Life of Michigan in the past 11 days.

“We’ve had a plan from the beginning," Dixon said in an interview ahead of Thursday's debate. "Slow and steady wins the race. We’ve been doing the work behind the scenes, learning as much as we can about the issues and what the solutions are.

"I think people recognize that. So you’re seeing momentum and we’re seeing a payoff for really hard work. And we’re just really excited about where it’s going."

Rinke's campaign announced a "seven figure statewide ad buy" on Thursday, expanding his outreach to Republican primary voters. The Metro Detroit businessman has previously said he'd invest at least $10 million of his own money in his push to become governor.

The new ad focused on voter fraud. In it, Rinke pledges to create an "election integrity unit" to investigate any "hint of cheating."

"Why is it that dead people only vote Democrat," Rinke says in the ad, standing next to an individual who appears to be a zombie.

Despite claims to the contrary, there's been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Michigan's November 2020 presidential election, which Republican Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by 3 percentage points or 154,000 votes.

A March report from the Michigan's Office of the Auditor General quashed the conspiracy theory that a significant number of fraudulent votes were cast on behalf of dead people in the election.

The only gubernatorial candidate who remains on the primary ballot who will not participate Thursday is real estate broker Ryan Kelley of Allendale. Kelley has called for boycotting the debate because of the Mackinac Policy Conference's COVID-19 policies, which require attendees to be vaccinated or to have a negative test.

Those policies, however, don't affect the debate itself, which is taking place outdoors.

The winner of the Aug. 2 primary will take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who won her first term in 2018 by 9 percentage points over Republican Bill Schuette.

Whitmer gave a keynote address at the policy conference Thursday before the debate.

The governor defended her record over nearly four years in office, including more than two years in the midst of a global pandemic.

Whitmer cited tech innovation projects and manufacturing investments announced by several companies, including $7 billion from General Motors Co., $1.7 billion from LG Energy Solution, $2 billion from Ford Motor Co. and a $200 million campus in Ann Arbor from semiconductor company KLA Corp.

She also touted state spending on childcare, tax cuts for small businesses, expanded workforce development programs and a state budget signed last year that put $500 million into the state's savings account.

"I'm so proud that we got this done," Whitmer said, referencing the Ford investment publicized Thursday morning. "It was teamwork. It's a testament to what we are capable of when we work together."

