Right to Life of Michigan endorses Tudor Dixon in GOP governor's race

Mackinac Island — Right to Life of Michigan, the state's most prominent anti-abortion group, is endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor.

The endorsement was another sign of momentum for Dixon, who's recently received the backing of west Michigan's powerful DeVos family.

"We’ve had a plan from the beginning," Dixon said told The Detroit News in an interview Thursday. "Slow and steady wins the race. We’ve been doing the work behind the scenes, learning as much as we can about the issues and what the solutions are.

"I think people recognize that. So you’re seeing momentum and we’re seeing a payoff for really hard work. And we’re just really excited about where it’s going."

Right to Life announced its decision less than three hours before a Republican gubernatorial debate at on Mackinac Island at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference.

Anna Visser, director of communications and education for Right to Life of Michigan, said the board of the organization's political action committee decided to support Dixon on Wednesday night. Right to Life, which has a network of supporters across the state, is considered an influential force within Republican politics.

The organization's PAC won't be supporting any other candidates in the gubernatorial primary race, Visser said.

"Tudor Dixon is a strong pro-life leader who possesses the ability to lead Michigan towards being a life-affirming state," said Paul Miller, chairman of Right to Life of Michigan's PAC board. "Right to Life of MI PAC is excited to work towards the election of Tudor Dixon as Michigan’s next governor."

A battle over abortion rights has been unfolding in Michigan after a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision became public on May 2, showing the court was poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who is up for reelection in November, has said she will "fight like hell to protect abortion access in Michigan."

The state has a 1931 law on the books that bans abortion except in situations where abortions are required to preserve the health of the mother. That policy could be revived if Roe v. Wade were overturned.

Dixon is one of five GOP candidates for governor who remain on the Aug. 2 primary ballot after five others were knocked off because of allegedly fraudulent petition signatures.

Those who are currently off the ballot, include former Detroit police Chief James Craig, who was widely viewed as the frontrunner, and businessman Perry Johnson of Bloomfield Hills, who has been pouring millions of dollars into his campaign.

Dixon of Norton Shores is a first-time candidate for public office. She previously hosted a daily show called "America's Voice Live" on the online media platform Real America's Voice and formerly worked in sales for the steel industry.

Some Republicans have argued she's the best candidate to challenge Whitmer in November.

Dixon has also been endorsed by Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and U.S Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, and Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township.

Like other Republicans vying for their party's nomination, Dixon also has been seeking former President Donald Trump's endorsement. In February, Trump made an appearance at Dixon's fundraiser his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., telling attendees Dixon is "very special."

