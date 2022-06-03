Appeals court rejects Griffie effort to toss Hollier off ballot for Congress

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Friday against Democratic congressional candidate Michael Griffie's effort to have his opponent, state Sen. Adam Hollier, tossed off the primary ballot for U.S. House.

A three-judge panel affirmed the decision of the Wayne County Circuit Court, concluding that Hollier, a Detroit Democrat, had not filed a false affidavit of identity with his candidacy paperwork last month as Griffie had claimed.

"... Hollier made no false statement in his AOI, and was not in violation of any specific statutory provision," Presiding Judge Anica Letica wrote for the panel.

"In short, plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate that the trial court abused its discretion by denying the extraordinary remedy sought here."

Both Griffie and Hollier are competing in a field of nine Democrats seeking the open seat in Congress representing the new 13th District, which covers the bulk of Detroit, the Grosse Pointes and downriver communities.

Attorneys for Griffie, a Detroit lawyer and educator, last month had asked the county clerk not to certify Hollier as a candidate for the August primary contest or the November general election, alleging he submitted a faulty affidavit of identity attesting that he had no outstanding campaign finance issues.

Griffie's team had argued that Hollier had outstanding amendments to disclosure reports that were due but not filed as of the time he submitted his affidavit of identity in April.

Griffie's attorneys cited questions raised by state elections officials about gas and travel expenses listed in an October 2019 quarterly report by Hollier's state Senate campaign, seeking the number of miles driven for each expenditure.

Hollier's attorneys had argued in part that candidates for federal office are not required to attest that all campaign statements and reports have been filed at the time the affidavit of identity is submitted. Andeven if Hollier had submitted an incorrect attestation, they said that wouldn't be grounds to exclude him from the ballot.

Letica noted in her ruling that Hollier had filed a written submission with the needed information (a travel log) to the Secretary of State's office prior to signing his affidavit of identity, so Hollier had made no false statement in the affidavit.

She also said Griffie had failed to demonstrate that filing an amended report with the Secretary of State's office was "required of the candidate" under state election law.

Notably, Letica suggested that federal candidates are exempt from the state's requirement to file an affidavit of identity, noting the Secretary of State's "altogether reasonable view" that the state law requirement is preempted by federal law or would be unconstitutional if applied to federal candidates.

"Indeed, although we need not reach those important federal-law issues to decide the instant case, were we to do so, we would be inclined to agree with the trial court’s well-reasoned opinion that the disputed state-law requirement does not apply to a candidate for federal office in the first instance," Letica wrote.

She cited a 1995 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in United States Term Limits v. Thornton, where the high court held that states may not impose congressional qualifications in addition to those spelled out in the U.S. Constitution.

Friday was the deadline for the Secretary of State to finalize ballots for printing. Griffie said he does not intend to ask the Michigan Supreme Court to review the case.

"I'm a firm believer in our state's system of jurisprudence. The courts have spoken," Griffie said. "I look forward to earning the votes of residents of the 13th District on August 2."

