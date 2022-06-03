Former Flint Township clerk ordered to stand trial in ballot tampering case

A former Flint Township clerk accused of ballot tampering will stand trial for felony charges related to an incident that occurred during the August 2020 primaries.

The criminal case against former Flint Township Clerk Kathy Funk, a Democrat, is headed to trial following a Friday ruling from Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Mark McCabe.

Funk was charged in March with ballot tampering and misconduct in office, which are felony charges punishable by up to five years in prison. Both charges have been bound over for trial.

“Our department remains committed to prosecuting election violations, regardless of the political party of the perpetrator,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement announcing the development.

“We look forward to trying this case in Genesee County Circuit Court.”

The Michigan Department of Attorney General alleges that Funk intentionally broke the seal on a ballot container, which would have prevented the votes inside the container from being counted during an anticipated recount.

Under state law, if the seal on a container has been tampered with, the votes inside cannot be recounted. Funk was up for re-election in the August 2020 primary when the incident allegedly took place. She won the race by 79 votes.

Funk resigned in November 2021.

Funk also serves as the chief deputy clerk and elections supervisor for Genesee County, but was put on unpaid administrative leave since March when the charges were initially filed.

The county clerk's office has been mired in controversy this year. In April, Genesee County Clerk John Gleason was charged with witness tampering and willful neglect of duty related to a wedding he was accused of officiating without the proper documents.

Following the indictment, the Michigan Bureau of Elections barred Gleason from participating in this year’s elections.

