Memorial service for former Sen. Carl Levin set for Sunday

A memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin is set for Sunday at Wayne State University, nearly a year after his death last July.

Levin's namesake, the university's Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy at Wayne State University Law School, announced the service Monday for the Detroit Democrat after previous memorial plans were postponed last summer due to coronavirus concerns.

Levin's family, friends and colleagues plan to honor his life and legacy with a memorial at 1 p.m. Sunday at the university’s Student Center Ballroom, 5221 Gullen Mall in Detroit. The event is by invitation only.

Levin was the longest-serving U.S. senator in Michigan history. He had been receiving treatment for lung cancer before he died at age 87.

Levin was Michigan's first Jewish senator and served in the chamber for 36 years beginning in 1979. He was the former chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chaired the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the premiere investigative panel in Congress.

Levin built a reputation as a fair dealer, a watchdog against fraud and waste, and a tough interrogator of some of the nation's largest financial institutions after the Great Recession. He was dubbed "Mr. Integrity" by now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, when he retired in 2015.

He was the younger brother of retired U.S. Rep. Sander Levin of Royal Oak, who also served for 36 years, and was uncle to two-term U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township.

