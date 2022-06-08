Detroit man handcuffed during abortion protest in Michigan House

Lansing — A 30-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody briefly Wednesday by Michigan House sergeants during a protest involving about 50 people in the House gallery demanding a repeal of the state's 1931 abortion ban.

Cameron Lee was put into handcuffs and led to a Michigan State Police office on the ground floor of the Capitol before being released.

Lee told reporters he was given an appearance ticket for trespassing.

"I feel like we definitely made our point, had our voices heard," Lee said. "We interrupted their entire proceedings."

House leadership did not immediately comment on the protests.

The protest began shortly before 2 p.m. when a group called the Michigan Coalition for Reproductive Liberation began shouting for the repeal of the state's 1931 abortion ban.

The group stomped and led chants for about 15 minutes, at times making the gallery floor shake, as lawmakers continued voting on legislation below. Lee eventually was handcuffed and others in the group were led out of the gallery. The group protested outside the House chamber doors and outside the state police office until Lee was released.

The group said it decided to protest in support of the abortion ban's repeal in anticipation of an eventual decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn Roe, said Traci Jo Rizzo, one of the organizers of the protest.

"We're not out here fighting. We're not out here being violent. We're out here to make our voices heard," Rizzo said. "And sometimes that means disrupting everything else that's going on."

Right to Life of Michigan Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon stood nearby and watched some of the protest as it unfolded Wednesday. She said the group's demands and a petition initiative they supported would bring about unlimited abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy in Michigan, a reality that is "out of touch" with what Michigan residents want.

"Right to Life of Michigan supports peaceful protest and we don't believe that disrupting business as usual, which was what they claim they want to do, is the appropriate way to get your voices heard," she said.

The protest came a couple days after the GOP-led Michigan Legislature moved to become a defendant in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan seeking to overturn the state abortion ban. The lawsuit was filed in April against Attorney General Dana Nessel, who declined to defend the law, leaving the Legislature to step in as a defendant.

A separate lawsuit filed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Oakland County Circuit Court also seeks to repeal the state abortion ban, which would go into effect should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe at the federal level in the coming weeks.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the state ban during the pendency of the Planned Parenthood case, but that ruling and Gleicher's assignment to the case is being appealed in the Michigan Court of Appeals.

