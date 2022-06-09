Levin ad using John Lewis footage upsets some Black politicians

Washington — An ad by Michigan U.S. Rep. Andy Levin featuring footage of the late civil rights hero John Lewis has upset some members of the Congressional Black Caucus, who panned the use of Lewis' image in a campaign against a Democratic colleague.

Levin's campaign said use of the footage and images was authorized by the John R. Lewis Trust.

At least two CBC members speaking out against the ad have endorsed Levin's primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens, including Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield, who said she was "perplexed" by the commercial.

The 30-second ad, which began airing in Michigan on Monday, uses a clip of Lewis praising and endorsing Levin when he ran in a competitive primary for U.S. House in 2018. Lewis represented Georgia in Congress for 17 terms and died nearly two years ago in July 2020.

"We honor him as one of our legends in the Black community. He is deceased now, and when he was alive, he endorsed Andy Levin. But that's not reflective of the race today. Why would you do that?" Lawrence told The Detroit News.

"At the end of the day, it’s his right," she added. "Do I agree with that method? No. But it's his campaign, so he owns it."

Lawrence, who is second vice chair of the CBC, said the caucus just concluded a retreat where the Levin commercial was discussed.

CBC Chair Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, told Punchbowl News that she was "shocked." Beatty has also endorsed Stevens.

"Many of us had relationships with John. I'm not saying he didn't have a relationship with (Levin). But I don't know how somebody dead could approve something," Beatty said.

Levin spokeswoman Janae Washington stressed that the John R. Lewis Trust had approved the use of the images and footage of Lewis, which included him highlighting Levin's work organizing workers and a historical photo of Lewis with Levin's father, Sandy, in Mississippi.

"The campaign took care to note that the dates of the these events and Mr. Lewis' passing in 2020," Washington said of the ad. "We have heard from several voters in Michigan’s new 11th District who found the ad to be very moving and non-controversial."

A representative of the John R. Lewis Trust did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Both Levin of Bloomfield Township and Stevens of Waterford Township are running for a third term in the new 11th District — Democratic-leaning territory that covers Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and Pontiac.

Levin's team said he spoke to several CBC members his week about the ad who raised no objections, including Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri.

Watson Coleman said Thursday she hadn't seen the full ad, but she did not find it disrespectful. She spoke to Levin about it on the House floor this week during a vote series.

"I personally don't have a problem with his having used footage of John Lewis, who has been like a hero to both of us," Watson Coleman said in an interview.

"I know Andy to be a champion of the same kind of issues that John Lewis would define as 'good trouble,' and that's sort of been Andy's life work. So it wouldn't surprise me that he would use the opportunity of one of his heroes — to show that kind of relationship in his campaign."

Pontiac Councilman Mikal Goodman, who has endorsed Levin, said he loves the ad and that it emphasizes Levin's track record. He doesn't think viewers will be confused about Lewis having not endorsed in the current primary.

"I understand that John Lewis is passed. As a Black man, I very much understand that," Goodman said. "But it is not the place of Congressional Black Caucus leadership to to say what can and can't be done with John Lewis' legacy if the people who are entrusted with that are the ones who gave permission."

His colleague on the Pontiac council, Melanie Rutherford, disagreed, calling the ad "offensive." She said Levin should stop airing it because it's unclear whether Lewis would have endorsed Levin again.

"I think it's a disservice to his legacy because he's not here to speak for himself. It's just done in bad taste," said Rutherford, who has endorsed Stevens and whose daughter works for her campaign.

"John Lewis believed in integrity, and he believed in good trouble. And this isn't representative of good trouble."

