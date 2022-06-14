Elizabeth Warren endorses Levin in new campaign ad

Washington — A new TV ad featuring Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorsing U.S. Rep. Andy Levin's re-election bid will begin airing Wednesday in a hotly contested Democratic primary in the new 11th Congressional District in Oakland County, according to Levin's campaign.

"He's the true progressive in this race," Warren says in the ad, which will run on broadcast TV, cable and digital. "Look, Andy's a pro-choice leader and he has a real plan to curb school shootings."

The campaign spent $91,540 for the ad to run through the week, Levin campaign spokesperson Jenny Byer said. Levin also endorsed Warren when she was running to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2020.

Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, will go up against another incumbent, U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Waterford Township, in the Democratic primary on Aug. 2.

It's a contentious race that emerged from the latest redistricting cycle, and one of just a handful of incumbent-on-incumbent congressional primaries across the country this year. The new 11th District is Democratic-leaning and covers Royal Oak, Farmington Hills, West Bloomfield Township and Pontiac.

Each campaign recently released its first television ads, with Stevens highlighting her role in the auto rescue under former President Barack Obama and support for manufacturing, and Levin emphasizing his support for pro-choice policies, Medicare for All and legislation to lower prescription drug costs.

Stevens outraised Levin last quarter, reporting $1.1 million in receipts and nearly $2.8 million in cash reserves as of March 31. Levin brought in $767,268 in the first three months of the year and ended the quarter with $1.47 million in the bank.

