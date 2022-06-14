Michigan Senate GOP leader wanted to water down LGBTQ Pride Month resolution

Lansing — Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican from Clarklake, sought changes to a resolution in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month that would have removed a reference to the government's response to AIDS and would have noted "each person is created in God's image."

On Tuesday, the GOP-controlled Michigan Senate declined to approve the original version of the ceremonial resolution, without Shirkey's proposed alterations. The measure was sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Democrat from Southfield and the only openly gay member of the chamber.

In an interview, Moss said the Senate approved his proposed resolution last year, a move that was celebrated as symbolic of changing times and being "incredibly significant."

This year, Shirkey pushed to alter the language despite the fact that three Republican lawmakers signed on as co-sponsors: Sens. Ken Horn, of Frankenmuth, Wayne Schmidt of Traverse City and Jim Stamas, of Midland.

"It is a nonbinding resolution," Moss said in a speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday. "It requires nothing of you. It doesn't change any law, although we should. And it doesn't cost you anything."

The resolution was meant to recognize June as the annual Pride Month.

"I made suggestions to the sponsor that I believed would make his resolution more reflective of the diversity of opinions in the Senate," Shirkey said in a statement. "We couldn’t come to an agreement, so we’ve sent it to committee, just like we routinely do with dozens of other resolutions."

Asked about Shirkey's proposed changes, Moss said the Senate leader wanted to add a provision that said, "Though not every citizen in Michigan agrees with the lifestyle of the LGBTQ community, it is agreed that every life is special, precious, unique and loved by the creator, and each person is created in God's image."

Moss's original proposal also said, "The LGBTQ movement has endured through tragedy and struggle, including the slow and insufficient government response to assist those with HIV/AIDS and the ongoing effort today to protect the rights of the LGBTQ community."

Shirkey wanted to change that portion to say simply, "The LGBTQ community has endured through tragedy and struggle," deleting the references to AIDS and LGBTQ rights.

Moss's version said the people of Michigan "understand, appreciate and value the cultural, civic, and economic contributions of the LGBTQ communities to the greater community of the state."

Shirkey's, however, said the people of Michigan "understand, appreciate and value the cultural, civic and economic contributions of all of its residents."

In an interview Tuesday, Moss said he found Shirkey's proposed changes to be "unacceptable."

"I will not be gas lit,” Moss said.

The Democratic senator contended that Republicans were blocking his resolution because it's an election year and because they're waging a culture war.

cmauger@detroitnews.com