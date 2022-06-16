Former Detroit Mayor Bing endorses Portia Roberson for Congress

Detroit — Former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing has endorsed attorney Portia Roberson, a Democrat who is running in a crowded primary field in Michigan’s newly redrawn 13th Congressional District.

Bing, who served as mayor from 2009-2013, said he worked beside Roberson when former President Barack Obama appointed her to the Strong Cities Strong Communities program. The program provided resources for housing, public safety and transportation initiatives in Detroit.

“Portia has spent her life in service to this community,” Bing said in a statement. “After serving the Obama Administration, Portia came home to Detroit and brought back millions of dollars in resources from Washington. Her ability to build relationships and strong coalitions helped change the trajectory of our city.”

Bing made a public announcement Thursday after the groundbreaking of the new Dave Bing Community Park, formerly Luger Park, near his home church, Hartford Baptist Church.

"Portia is a proven capable leader who understands the challenges of our city and region. No one is more prepared to represent us in Congress and deliver for Detroit than Portia Roberson," Bing said.

Roberson is a graduate of Cass Tech High School, the University of Michigan and Wayne State Law School.

She formerly served as public defender and former Wayne County assistant prosecutor. In 2009, she was appointed by Obama to lead the office of intergovernmental and public liaison for the U.S. Department of Justice, she later returned to Detroit to lead the White House initiative Strong Cities, Strong Communities where she partnered with municipal leaders to secure millions in federal funding.

In 2013, Bing appointed Roberson to serve as corporation counsel, the city's top lawyer.

She currently serves as the CEO of FOCUS: HOPE, a nonprofit, civil, and human rights organization, and is also chair of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission.

"I’m honored to have the support of former Mayor Dave Bing," Roberson stated. “He’s been a leader in Detroit for generations. Working together with the Obama White House, we secured millions in resources that improved the lives of so many Detroiters. In Congress, that will be my focus, advancing legislation and policy that makes a difference and lifts up each of your families.”

The newly redrawn 13th District seat covers the bulk of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes and Downriver communities.

The nine contenders in the Democratic primary include John Conyers III; state Sen. Adam Hollier of Detroit; Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a Detroit school board member and former Michigan lawmaker; Michael Griffie, a Detroit lawyer and school teacher; Sharon McPhail, a former Detroit City Council member and past candidate for Detroit mayor; state Rep. Shri Thanedar of Detroit, and activists Sam Riddle and Lorrie Rutledge.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 2.

