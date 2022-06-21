Jan. 6 panel plays testimony from Shirkey, Benson on threats from Trump supporters

Washington — A U.S. House panel presented recorded testimony Tuesday from Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson about threats and messages they received from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Shirkey, R-Clarklake, recounted the flood of close to 4,000 texts he received after Trump posted his cellphone number on Twitter in January of last year, telling him to "take action." The then-Republican president was pressuring state officials to change the results of the 2020 election in certain states where Democrat Joe Biden won.

That move followed a high-profile November 2020 meeting at the White House where Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and then-House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, told the president that they wouldn't do anything that violated Michigan law.

"I think the words that were more likely used were 'We were going to follow the law,'" Shirkey said.

The committee was focusing Tuesday on Trump supporters' efforts to get Republican state lawmakers to intervene in the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Shirkey said there was a “loud, consistent cadence” from the Trump supporters who wanted lawmakers to change who Michigan's 16 presidential electors were.

“They were believing things that were untrue,” Shirkey said, noting that Michigan law required the electoral votes to go to Democrat Joe Biden because he won the state's election.

The committee also played a video clip shot outside Benson's home in Detroit where armed protesters had gathered in early December 2020. The protest took place after dark on a Saturday as Benson and her family had wrapped up decorating for Christmas and her 4-year-old was about to watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

"You're a threat to democracy! You're a threat to free and honest elections!" protesters shout in the clip played by the committee.

"We started to hear the noises outside my home and that's when my stomach sunk, and I thought, 'It's me," Benson said in an audio recording played during Tuesday's hearing.

"The uncertainty of that was what was the fear. Like, are they coming with guns? Are they going to attack my house? I'm in here with my kid. I'm trying to put him to bed. And so, that was the scariest moment -- just not knowing what was going to happen."

Benson last month also told NBC News that Trump allegedly said she should be tried for treason and "potentially executed” following the 2020 election. She has not named her source for that information.

Tuesday's hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack is also hearing Thursday from elections workers and other state officials who resisted Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 election in battleground states like Georgia and Arizona, despite threats to their families and lives.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, called it a "relentless, destructive pressure campaign." He's called Trump's plot to remain in power an "attempted coup."

Lawmakers on the panel argues that Trump's pressure campaign was fed by hisfalse claims of voter fraud that they say led directly to the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol 18 months ago.

"The point is this: Donald Trump did not care about the threats of violence. He did not condemn them. He made no effort to stop them. He went forward with his fake allegations," said Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming.

The Tuesday hearing is the fourth by the panel this month, following a yearlong probe into Trump’s attempt to remain in power and the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

