U.S. Rep. Walberg's campaign office, anti-abortion group vandalized in Jackson

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan announced Wednesday that a Jackson building housing his campaign office and an anti-abortion group was vandalized.

The incident was reported late Tuesday, the Tipton Republican's office said in a statement.

"Multiple windows were broken, the front door was smashed directly through a Walberg for Congress logo, and these criminals spray-painted a message signaling they were a part of a pro-abortion group called Jane's Revenge," according to the release.

"The building is shared with and this attack appears to be part of nationwide domestic terrorism caused by Jane's Revenge to attack pregnancy centers."

Walberg, a former pastor, is seeking an eighth term in Congress.

“I never shy away from my record as a strong conservative and defender of life. This strong record puts me in the crosshairs from those on the radical left but I will never stand down or compromise my convictions, and knowing the people at Jackson Right to Life, this will only strengthen their determination to protect the unborn," he said in a statement Wednesday.

Abortion providers and some law enforcement officials have been preparing for an increase in violence ahead of a Supreme Court ruling that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

Abortion opponents also have been targets of violence, and say they’ve also seen an increase in incidents since the draft opinion leaked, though the FBI in a 2020 memo described the incidents as historically “rare.”

Shortly after the draft opinion became public, the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis said the draft had made extremist violence, by people on either side of the issue, more likely.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said there were more than 40 incidents of violence, intimidation and vandalism at pregnancy centers and churches in recent weeks.

On Monday, the Lennon Pregnancy Resource Center in Dearborn Heights said on its Facebook page that vandals had struck the facility.

"Every window and door along the front face of our building was smashed as well as the building being spray-painted with graffiti. Four additional side windows were also smashed in on the sides of the building," center officials said in the post.

"This reckless destruction was directed at our pregnancy resource center, but also has affected the printing business that shares our building. We are saddened and discouraged by this act of violence, but we will continue to provide free assistance to the women and men that come to us in need of basic help for their children."

The center said Dearborn Heights police responded. Officials at the Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.