House defense spending bill would let Navy scrap the USS Detroit

Washington — A defense spending bill approved by a U.S. House panel Wednesday could allow the Navy to decommission the USS Detroit just over five years after it was put into service in 2016.

The measure would block the Navy from scrapping five other Freedom-class littoral combat ships but would permit the retirement of four in that class that are targeted by the Navy, including the USS Detroit.

The ships to be retained are listed as the USS Fort Worth, the USS Wichita, the USS Billings, the USS Indianapolis and the USS St. Louis, which are only 2 to 3 years old with the exception of the Fort Worth, which was commissioned in 2012. The list was first reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Critics of the ships, which are supposed to have a 25-year service life, said they're unreliable, too expensive to maintain and don't offer the relevant capabilities the Navy needs to counter China or Russia. Texas Rep. Kay Granger, the ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, disagrees that the LCS aren't worth it.

“These new ships have many useful years of service life left in them,” Granger said in a statement.

“As China continues to grow its Navy, we cannot afford to decrease our capabilities in the name of short-sighted cost savings. I look forward to working with my colleagues to keep these ships in service for many years to come.”

The House Appropriations Committee voted 32-26 Wednesday to send the nearly $762 billion measure to the full House with the LCS language included. However, the fate of the USS Detroit is not yet sealed because there are several steps to go in the legislative process, including consideration by the full House and Senate and a conference committee that will reconcile the bills.

“We need to wait and see what happens in conference and with the authorizers to know the fate of the other four ships,” said Amanda Yanchury, a spokeswoman for Minnesota Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat who chairs the Appropriations Defense Subcommittee.

Separate defense authorizing legislation that passed the House Armed Services Committee overnight Thursday included a provision to retain five LCSs and decommission four of the Freedom-class ships, though it does not say which ships should be kept and which decommissioned. That text is similar to language approved last week by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Washington Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services panel, indicated Wednesday that he'll bring the LCS issue to the House floor for debate. Smith is strongly opposed to Congress blocking the retirement of the littoral combat ships.

"We have to pay money to operate these things, and they consistently break down and they consistently have incredibly high maintenance costs," Smith said. "So we're paying money and we're not getting much in the way of capability. We can save that money, spend it on other things that actually are capable."

Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California "strongly" objected to retaining the five LCSs, calling them a fleet of "lemon" ships, even displaying a poster of lemons with ship names inside of them.

She said each LCS costs $59 million a year to maintain, which is three quarters of the cost of a "much more capable" destroyer. She went on to recount stories of the ships losing power or breaking down while deployed and having to be towed back to port.

"The only winners have been the contractors, on which the Navy relies for sustaining these ships," said Speier, who sits on the Armed Services Committee. "We have already sunk $4 billion acquiring these. It is a sunk cost. It makes no sense to continue to spend millions and millions of dollars on these ships."

In a report accompanying the defense spending bill, the Appropriations Committee said it was “disappointed” to see the list of ships that the Navy wants to decommission, especially the young LCSs, and directed the Secretary of the Navy to report back to lawmakers on “alternate uses for these vessels.”

Last month, Adm. Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, suggested to Congress that they could be transferred to other countries for them to operate.

As part of its budget proposal this year, the Navy proposed retiring the nine total littoral combat ships including the USS Detroit to save money, including the cost of repairing a problem on the Freedom-class ships' combining gear, which connects a ship’s diesel engines and gas turbines.

Aside from the mechanical and reliability problems, Gilday has said the primary reason for retiring the ships is that the anti-submarine warfare system made for them is “incapable.”

The USS Detroit, or LCS 7, was the seventh ship in its class and cost about $440 million when built in Marinette, Wisconsin — part of a multipurpose fleet designed to deal with threats like pirates in waters as shallow as 14 feet. The ship's home port is Mayport, Florida.

The Pentagon needs Congress to approve decommissioning the ships early.

