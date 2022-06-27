Rep. Lawrence discloses breakthrough infection of COVID-19

Washington — Michigan U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said Monday she's tested positive for COVID-19, the latest lawmaker in the delegation to disclose a breakthrough infection.

The Southfield Democrat, who is vaccinated and boosted, said she has mild, flu-like symptoms and is quarantining at home while continuing to work virtually, noting the House Appropriations Committee is marking up government spending bills this week.

"If you haven’t already, I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted," Lawrence said.

She is the first member of the Michigan delegation to disclose a positive result since April when U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, was diagnosed with COVID.

This year, U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit; Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph; and Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, also had COVID in April, March and January, respectively.

Other members of the Michigan delegation have disclosed positive tests for COVID-19 including U.S. Reps. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, both in 2020.

