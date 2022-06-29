Gov. Whitmer seeks to ease traffic delays for Fourth of July travel

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Transportation will move orange barrels to the side of the road and drop other lane restrictions for Fourth of July travelers this weekend, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday.

The changes will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and continue until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The moves will impact 100 out of 162 road projects statewide, according to the governor's office.

"Throughout the spring and early summer, we have been moving dirt to fix the damn roads during a historic construction season, but this Fourth of July weekend, we’re moving construction barrels to ease holiday traffic,” Whitmer said in a statement.

The state Department of Transportation is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways that carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and about 70% of commercial traffic in Michigan.

AAA predicts 47.9 million people will be traveling in the United States this weekend, the most since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

