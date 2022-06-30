Michigan's GOP gov hopefuls clash: 'What did you do in 2020?'

Warren — In the first debate featuring only the five final Republican candidates for governor, the contenders feuded Thursday night over who had done the most to fight Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 policies and advance unproven claims of election fraud.

The debate, hosted by the Brighter Michigan political action committee in Warren, featured the most dramatic clashes of the campaign so far. It occurred 33 days before the Aug. 2 primary election.

At one point, chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan said he and real estate broker Ryan Kelley had outspokenly opposed Whitmer's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My question is to the other three candidates," Soldano said. "You guys are all talking a big game right now, you truly are … and you’re giving a bunch of lip service.”

He added, "What did you do in 2020?"

A third candidate, longtime Pastor Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills, pushed back on the comments, saying he was counseling police officers and people who were suicidal.

“I was serving the citizens of this state when these guys were in diapers," Rebandt added.

Businesswoman Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores noted her work in conservative media.

“I was making sure it was broadcast nationwide," Dixon said of protests against Michigan's Democratic governor.

The candidates spent a portion of the debate arguing whether unproven claims of fraud cost Republican Donald Trump the 2020 presidential election in Michigan.

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points. The result has been upheld by a series of court rulings, more than 200 audits and an investigation by the GOP-controlled state Senate Oversight Committee.

"How many of you believe the widespread election fraud was enough to swing the election for Biden?” Rebandt asked his competitors.

Rebandt, Kelley, Dixon and Soldano raised their hands to agree with Rebandt's questions.

“He’s still my president,” Soldano said of Trump.

But the fifth candidate, businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township, didn't appear to raise his hand.

But Rinke said during the debate there was fraud.

"It’s not OK to have inaccurate elections," Rinke said.

The debate lasted about an hour. The conversation was mostly driven by moderators' questions.

"This is the first time that they've been able to actually go at each other," said Eric Castiglia, the new chairman of the Macomb County Republican Party and a leader of the Brighter Michigan PAC.

