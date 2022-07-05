What to know about visiting Michigan's Capitol

The Detroit News

Michigan's Capitol is getting a new addition that officials hope will make the more than 140-year-old building more inviting to visitors.

On Tuesday, Michigan Capitol's officials will do a soft launch of the new 40,000-square-foot Heritage Hall, which is supposed to improve how the public interacts with the building where the state's laws are made.

The hall adds a new entrance for groups and school field trips, a new meeting area for events, a new orientation space and new displays of state artifacts. The hall's grand opening is set for the fall.

Here's what you should know when visiting the Capitol:

Where: 110 N Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI 48933

Phone: (517) 373-0184

Cost: Free.

Annual visitors: 300,000

Guided tour hours: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Self-guided tour hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Other hours: When the Michigan House or Michigan Senate or one of its legislative committees is in session on the weekends or prior to 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m. weekdays, the building is open to the public 30 minutes before the session starts and closed 30 minutes after adjournment.

Bus drop-off point: Buses may drop off passengers at the drive (off Ottawa street) at the northern end of the Capitol at the Heritage Hall entry.

Bus parking: Buses park for free at the Michigan Historical Center in the south parking lot between Washtenaw, Butler, Kalamazoo and Sycamore streets. The entrance for the parking is located off Kalamazoo Street, three blocks north of the I-496 expressway and two blocks east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Parking questions: Questions about parking and access to Capitol entrances should be directed to the Capitol Tour, Education and Information Service at (517) 373-2353.