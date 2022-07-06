Michigan GOP hopefuls for governor set to spar Wednesday night

The fifth and potentially most visible 2022 primary debate so far featuring the Republican candidates for Michigan governor is taking place at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The event, which will be broadcast on TV in much of Michigan, occurs 27 days before the Aug. 2 primary election as the GOP hopefuls jockey to differentiate themselves in their race to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

The four contenders who will be on stage will likely be playing to both primary voters and former President Donald Trump, who hasn't endorsed a candidate yet, said John Sellek, CEO of the Michigan political consulting firm Harbor Strategic Public Affairs.

"I'd expect the Trump endorsement factor to be the elephant in the room, pushing candidates to play up to him because he would likely push one of the top four into a durable lead," Sellek said.

The Michigan Republican Party is putting on Wednesday night's debate at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids in partnership with WOOD TV8. WOOD TV8 in the Grand Rapids area and WLNS in the Lansing area are among the stations broadcasting the debate. In northern Michigan, it will air on Local 32.

In the Detroit area, WDIV is streaming it on the channel's website.

Because of the involvement of multiple TV stations across the state, Wednesday's debate is expected to draw a larger audience than past Republican primary debates that have been organized regionally.

Four of the five Republican candidates who will be on the primary ballot are expected to participate.

Pastor Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills was left out of the debate because he didn't meet the polling threshold set by the event's organizers. Candidates had to get 5% in independent polling to be invited, according to WOOD TV8.

In a statement, Rebandt criticized the policy and emphasized the large percentage of voters who remain undecided, according to multiple primary polls.

"In every poll that’s been taken, there’s been one consistent variable — at least 48%, as a low marker, to 66% as a high marker of Michigan voters are undecided, and in a race where no candidate has reached double digits, and where all candidates are within a few points of one another, it’s just plain poor journalism judgment to leave one candidate off the stage," Rebandt said.

The four candidates who will take part Wednesday are conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores, real estate broker Ryan Kelley of Allendale, businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township and chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan.

Kelley has gained the political spotlight in recent weeks after he was arrested on June 9 on misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Washington, D.C., at 10 a.m. Thursday, 15 hours after the debate begins. However, Kelley has to appear only through a video connection, according to the court.

Rinke, who has vowed to spend $10 million of his own money on his campaign, has been airing the most TV ads as Election Day nears. And Dixon has been drawing the most endorsements, including from Right to Life of Michigan and the DeVos family.

As for Soldano, who rose to prominence as an activist criticizing Whitmer's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, he used the last debate to question what other candidates had done to oppose the incumbent governor in 2020.

"Soldano is the candidate who likely needs to be more aggressive," Sellek said on Wednesday ahead of the debate. "He is most likely the one losing real estate to Kelley, yet he was quiet in stretches in the last debate."

