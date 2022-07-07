Ryan Kelley, Michigan governor candidate, pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges

Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate to be Michigan's next governor, pleaded not guilty Thursday to four misdemeanor charges tied to his alleged actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a six-minute court proceeding that was held over video feed, Kelley's charges were formally presented, and his attorney Gary Sprinstead said Kelley was pleading "not guilty to all counts."

The arraignment in federal court for the District of Columbia came a day after Kelley participated in a Republican gubernatorial debate in Grand Rapids and 26 days before the Aug. 2 primary election.

Kelley, a real estate broker from Allendale, was arrested at his home on June 9, a development that has drawn new attention to his bid for the GOP nomination for governor.

Federal court records have described Kelley as being an active participant in the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, encouraging yelling, gesturing to participants and removing a covering from a temporary structure outside the building.

Prosecutors filed four charges against Kelley, making him one of the highest profile individuals arrested in the fallout of the push to protest and challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Republican Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Kelley has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds and willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the U.S.

If convicted, Kelley faces a maximum punishment of up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000 for each charge.

Kelley has called his arrest a "political witch hunt." He has denied that he ever entered the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

At Wednesday night's debate, Kelley was asked about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and responded, "Jan. 6, 2021, back when gas was under $2 a gallon. Those were good times."

A status conference in Kelley's case was scheduled for Sept. 22, 47 days before the November election. Kelley is one of five Republicans seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Judge Christopher Cooper is handling Kelley's case.

Staff Writers Beth LeBlanc and Robert Snell contributed.