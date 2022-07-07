Tudor Dixon scores ex-Michigan Gov. John Engler's endorsement

Lansing — Former Gov. John Engler endorsed businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon for the state's top job on Thursday morning, contending she can bring the GOP together to win in November.

Engler, a Republican who served three terms as Michigan's governor, previously supported and advised former Detroit police Chief James Craig in the primary race. But because of a wave of fraudulent petition signatures, Craig was disqualified from the Aug. 2 ballot.

"Tudor Dixon is a common-sense, optimistic leader whose integrity and willingness to listen to people and understand how they are thinking through and responding to the extraordinary pressures of our time sets her apart from the current leadership in Lansing," Engler said in a statement that was released by Dixon's campaign. "Tudor knows that to restore a Michigan that works we need practical solutions that will improve people’s lives."

Dixon of Norton Shores is one of five Republicans on the ballot to seek the party's nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. The primary election is 26 days away.

Craig is pursuing the nomination as a write-in candidate.

Engler's endorsement came a day after a debate in Grand Rapids, where another GOP hopeful, chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan, labeled Dixon the "establishment-backed candidate."

Dixon has also been endorsed the DeVos family, Right to Life of Michigan, state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake and U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga of Zeeland and Lisa McClain of Bruce Township.

Engler was Michigan's governor from 1991 until 2003.

