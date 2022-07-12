Gov. Gretchen Whitmer releases first TV ad of reelection campaign

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign debuted its first TV ad of the 2022 race Tuesday morning with a reelection message proclaiming the incumbent Democrat has been "getting things done" for Michigan residents.

The commercial, which will air on both broadcast and cable TV, comes 120 days before the Nov. 8 general election, in which voters in the battleground state will decide whether to grant Whitmer a second four-year term.

The ad starts by showing the governor with her two daughters and promotes her efforts to lower the cost of child care and spend state funds on education "without raising taxes." At one point, the words "no new taxes" are visible next to Whitmer.

"The last few years have been tough, but we’re tougher and getting things done right now," Whitmer says in the ad.

The clip evokes Whitmer's past vows to focus on "kitchen table issues" and one of the sayings she repeatedly used during the state's battle against COVID-19: "Tough times don't last, but tough people do."

Also, the ad points to the campaign debates ahead.

It contends Whitmer "made it a priority to get kids back in class" during the pandemic. However, Republicans have argued that she didn't do enough to ensure schools were kept open to in-person instruction.

After COVID-19 first arrived in Michigan, Whitmer announced plans to suspend in-person learning on March 12, 2020. Classrooms remained closed to in-person education through the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

For the 2020-2021 school year, Whitmer's administration mostly let districts decide for themselves whether to have in-person classes. But some Michigan districts provided only virtual learning for much of the year.

In January 2021, Whitmer began pressuring the online-only districts to at least offer in-person instruction by March 1, 2021. As of Jan. 27, 2021, the governor said 98% of the state's district had in-person classes, a figure mentioned in the new TV ad.

The ad also touts the $17.1 billion budget for K-12 education Whitmer signed into law in July 2021 for the current year, which, at the time, was the largest investment in schools in Michigan history. The state's next budget, which Whitmer is expected to sign into law in the coming days, includes $19.6 billion in funding for K-12 education.

"She will continue to fight tirelessly to strengthen public education, expand tuition-free pathways to higher education and skills training, and cut costs for families," said Maeve Coyle, communications director for Whitmer's campaign, of the new ad.

On taxes, Republicans have criticized Whitmer for proposing in 2019 to increase the state's gas tax by 45 cents a gallon to fund infrastructure improvements, a plan that failed in the GOP-controlled state Legislature.

Whitmer won her first term in the governor's office by 9 percentage points over Republican Bill Schuette in 2018.

There are five Republican candidates competing to challenge her this fall: conservative commentator Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores, real estate broker Ryan Kelley of Allendale, Pastor Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills, businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township and chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan.

Whitmer is expected to have a large campaign fundraising advantage over whomever Republican primary voters pick in their Aug. 2 primary.

cmauger@detroitnews.com