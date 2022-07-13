‘Deterrent effect’ needed after Jan. 6, 2021, ex-AG Eric Holder says while in Michigan

Ann Arbor — Eric Holder, who served as attorney general for the United States under former President Barack Obama, said Tuesday those who attempted to subvert the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden should face criminal charges.

In an interview with The Detroit News, Holder said people "need to be held accountable for their actions."

"If you simply say, 'Well, all right, you guys tried a coup here and it didn't work, so don't do that again,' that is not enough," Holder said.

"But beyond that, you have to have a deterrent effect," he added. "They weren't successful this time. They weren't organized. They were led by idiots. Twenty years from now, 30 years from now, two years from now, somebody else or some other group might try to do that and might be successful. At that stage, we lose our democracy."

Holder, who's now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, made the comments before giving a speech to Democrats in Ann Arbor. He spoke in support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, among other Democratic candidates.

Holder was the country's attorney general from 2009-15.

His remarks on Tuesday could provide insight into how federal investigators, working under Attorney General Merrick Garland, are approaching their investigation into efforts by Trump supporters to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, a Republican, lost the election but has made unproven claims that widespread fraud led to his defeat.

In Michigan, Biden, a Democrat, won by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points, a result that's been upheld by a series of court rulings, more than 200 audits and a report from a GOP-controlled state Senate committee.

As part of an ongoing investigation, federal officials have subpoenaed at least some of 16 Michigan Republicans who signed a certificate falsely claiming to cast the state's electoral votes for Trump in December 2020. The effort was an attempt to question and undermine Biden's victory.

One of those GOP electors, John Haggard of Charlevoix, has previously said that he believed Trump won Michigan's election and that his First Amendment rights protected his ability to sign the false certificate.

Asked about the false slates of electors that were advanced in multiple battleground states, including Michigan, Holder said he would be doing exactly what the Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently doing: interviewing people and gathering documents.

If the individuals were trying to subvert the transfer of power, they should be held criminally liable and be indicted, Holder said.

"I don't mean just investigated," he said. "I don't mean just ... doing something civil. If they were engaged in that type of plot, they need to be held criminally liable."

Holder contended on Tuesday that democracy will be on the ballot in November with people running for offices in multiple states who sought to overturn the last election.

"I am not saying that we are going to have a dictator," Holder said at one point. "But you could have a system where elections every two years, four years or six years could be rendered essentially meaningless, no matter how good the candidates are, no matter how well funded, no matter how effective the message."

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee is "the centralized hub for executing a comprehensive redistricting strategy that shifts the redistricting power, creating fair districts where Democrats can compete," according to its website.

