John James reports raising $2.6 million in three months in run for US House seat

Michigan Republican John James raised $2.6 million over the last three months, according to his campaign, a significant fundraising haul that's expected be one of the largest totals collected by U.S. House candidates nationally.

On Thursday, congressional hopefuls have to disclose their contributions and spending for April, May and June.

James of Farmington Hills, a former U.S. Senate candidate who's been viewed as a rising star in Republican politics, is running in the new 10th District seat in the House, which covers portions of Oakland and Macomb counties.

About $1 million went directly to his campaign over the last three months while about $1.6 million went to a joint fundraising committee, according to his campaign.

“I am humbled by those who are willing to share their hard-earned resources in these tough times to help us protect the American dream for future generations," James said in a statement. "I am grateful to God and for the encouragement of so many across the new 10th district. I am excited to make you proud."

Overall, his campaign will report having $2.4 million on hand to begin July.

The primary election is Aug. 2.

For comparison, the campaign of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, who's in a competitive reelection race and is known for her fundraising prowess, announced she raised $1.5 million over the last three months and had $6.5 million on hand.

The new 10th District, where James is running, features Rochester Hills, Warren and Sterling Heights.

James, an Army veteran and businessman, had been recruited by national Republicans to run for the seat, and he's been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Another Republican, Tony Marcinkewciz of Macomb Township, is also seeking the 10th District seat along with five Democrats: Huwaida Arraf of Macomb Township, Carl Marlinga of Sterling Heights, Rhonda Powell of Mount Clemens, Angela Rogensues of Warren and Henry Yanez of Sterling Heights.

