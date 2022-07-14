U.S. House debates future of littoral combat ships including the USS Detroit

Washington — U.S. House lawmakers debated Wednesday whether to keep or retire a troubled class of warships that includes the USS Detroit, ultimately rejecting a measure that would have let the Navy retire nine of them.

The amendment to the defense authorization bill by Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith, D-Washington, failed by a vote of 208-221 late Wednesday, though that alone won't save the USS Detroit from the scrap heap.

The House is expected this week to consider the underlying defense package that would permit the retirement of four Freedom-class littoral combat ships but block the Navy from decommissioning five others.

Smith argued none of the nine LCS ships are worth saving, even though most are just a few years old, noting their "significant" maintenance problems and operating costs.

"These ships are not that old. They're not. But they have also not turned out to perform the way they were expected," Smith said. "The Navy has determined that it is better to invest in newer, more modern, more capable platforms, and we are blocking their ability to do that."

Rep. Rob Whittman, R-Virginia, countered that getting rid of the ships is wrong-headed, pointing out the LCS's fast-attack and mine-hunting capabilities and insisting it would be capable to counter China's fleet.

"If you get rid of this ship, you have nothing and the replacement for this ship is six years out. You can't fight something with nothing," said Whittman, vice ranking member of the Armed Services panel. "It has its challenges. Let's fix those those challenges. Let's get this ship operational. Let's get it out there."

As part of its budget proposal this year, the Navy proposed retiring nine total littoral combat ships, including the USS Detroit, to save money, including the cost of repairing a problem on the Freedom-class ships' combining gear, which connects a ship’s diesel engines and gas turbines.

The USS Detroit, commissioned in 2016, was expected to have a 25-year service life. It was the seventh ship in its class and cost about $440 million when built in Marinette, Wisconsin, part of a multipurpose fleet designed to deal with threats like pirates in waters as shallow as 14 feet.

But critics say the ships are unreliable and don't offer the relevant capabilities the U.S. needs to counter China or Russia, though the Navy continues to build more LCSs and just commissioned the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul in late May.

Florida Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican, said the Pentagon has invested billions in the LCS program and that decommissioning nine ships at the beginning of their service life is "complete financial malpractice."

"These ships aren't perfect. ... no new class of ship is. But scrapping these ships at less than half their average life cycle is like throwing away a dime to save a nickel," said Rutherford, whose district includes the USS Detroit's home port of Mayport.

"These ships are out in the fleet, and they are executing missions and littoral waters, making our country safer."

Rep. Jared Golden, a Maine Democrat, noted that lawmakers in committee struck a bipartisan compromise to increase the top line of the defense package by $37 billion. That deal included the provision saving five of the LCSs while allowing the retirement of four others.

Golden agreed with Smith that "this is not a top priority program for the Navy" but said it's a shame to see the ships retired after so few years.

"I do have concerns that after just a short period of time, they're seeking to shutter this program, and it shows to me a problem with the Navy," Golden said.

"I think Congress and our committee really need to crack down on this and do a better job with oversight over the Navy to make sure these programs are going to pan out to be worthy investments."

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, opposed Smith's amendment. He said the committee has asked the Navy to report back on how they can make the LCS more combat capable in the Indo-Pacific realm, including gearbox repairs and lethality upgrades to make it a "very" capable platform.

"Why would we not allow them to come back with that plan, as opposed to proactively cutting Navy force structure?" Gallagher said.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, proposed an separate amendment to allow the retirement of all nine LCSs, directing any any cost savings be used to reduce the budget deficit. The amendment was withdrawn because it was similar to Smith's, a Tlaib spokesman said.

