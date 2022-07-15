Stevens, Meijer, Hollier post strong fundraising hauls for U.S. House as primary nears

Amid a heated primary against a colleague, Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens again outraised her opponent, posting a quarterly fundraising haul topping $1 million Friday and $1.8 million in the bank for the last push before the Aug. 2 election.

Stevens of Waterford Township is facing Rep. Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township in the primary election for Michigan's new 11th District in Oakland County that's attracted millions in outside spending.

Stevens' campaign benefited from over $636,000 in contributions bundled by the pro-Israel lobby group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, including $338,722 for the quarter ending June 30.

Pro-Israel outside groups have also ramped up spending in the 11th with an AIPAC-affiliated super PAC spending $2.4 million to boost Stevens so far, according to federal disclosures. A super PAC for J Street, a rival to AIPAC, has said it's spending at least $700,000 in support of Levin.

Levin's campaign again denounced Stevens for accepting support from the AIPAC-affiliated United Democracy Project, which is funded in part by Republican megadonors.

"While our opponent continues to take hundreds of thousands of dollars between AIPAC and corporate PACs and allows Republican-funded dark money to flood the airwaves, we are confident we can win this by doing what Andy Levin has always done: organizing," Levin spokeswoman Jenny Byer said.

"We have knocked 2.5 times as many doors as our opponent — fueled with enthusiasm and dedication that money cannot buy."

Levin in the second quarter raised $555,040, according to his campaign.

District 13

For the open seat representing the bulk of Detroit in the U.S. House, state Sen. Adam Hollier reported $412,983 in receipts for the second quarter, bringing his total for the first six months of the campaign to over $929,496. His campaign said that's a record for a first-time, non-incumbent congressional candidate running to represent Detroit.

But Hollier spent more than he brought in, $495,218 total, including for multiple direct mailings. He reported $371,043 cash on hand as of June 30 and loaned his campaign $15,000 on June 22.

Hollier led fundraising the nine-Democrat field vying for the 13th District seat in the first quarter and said this week his haul is the fruits of at least 750 hours of donors calls. His total included at least $43,500 in individual donations earmarked by AIPAC's political action committee, according to federal disclosures.

"The momentum we have in this race is strong,” Hollier said in a statement. “We’ve focused on connecting with voters and donors, making more than 180,000 calls; knocking over 30,000 doors; and having millions of online impressions to bring us to a win on August 2nd."

Another leading candidate, attorney Portia Roberson, raised $170,836 in the second quarter for a total $438,376 for the cycle so far, according to her campaign. Roberson had $141,612 in the bank as of June 30.

Attorney and educator Michael Griffie reported $67,112 in receipts, $265,064 in expenditures and $54,952 on hand as of June 30. Former Detroit Councilwoman Sharon McPhail raised $34,545 and had $32,786 cash on hand. Reports by other 13th District candidates were still outstanding as of Friday afternoon.

The bulk of the field is at a financial disadvantage after state Rep. Shri Thanedar committed $5 million of his own fortune to his campaign last year.

Thanadar's campaign has said the wealthy businessman refuses corporate PAC money and would be self-funding most of his campaign "so that he only has to answer to his constituents," rather than special interests. Thanedar carried Detroit in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor, which he finished last in statewide.

The new 13th District covers most of Detroit, the Grosse Pointes and downriver communities.

District 12

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, posted $486,016 in receipts in her bid for a third term in the new 12th District, reporting $1.1 million in the bank. Tlaib is facing a primary challenge from Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey, former state Rep. Shanelle Jackson and Lathrop Village Mayor Kelly Garrett.

Winfrey posted $58,290 in receipts Friday and $145,328 in cash reserves going into July.

District 10

Republican John James hauled in a whopping $2.6 million over the last three months, according to his campaign, which is likely to rank among the largest totals collected by a U.S. House candidate nationwide.

James of Farmington Hills is a former U.S. Senate candidate now running for the open seat in the new 10th District, which covers parts of Macomb and Oakland counties.

About $1 million went directly to James' campaign and about $1.6 million went to a joint fundraising committee, according to his campaign. He ended the quarter with $2.4 million cash on hand. Another Republican, Tony Marcinkewciz of Macomb Township, is also seeking the 10th District GOP nomination.

Five candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 10th, including former Macomb County Judge Carl Marlinga of Sterling Heights, Warren Councilwoman Angela Rogensues, Sterling Heights Councilman Henry Yanez, attorney Huwaida Arraf of Macomb Township and Rhonda Powell of Mount Clemens.

Rogensues posted $120,147 in donations for the second quarter and had $85,395 in the bank. Powell's total was $22,207 in receipts and had about $5,300 cash on hand.

District 7

The campaign of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, who's in a competitive race for a third term against state Sen. Tom Barrett, raised nearly $1.56 million over the last three months and had $6.5 million on hand as of June 30. The general election contest in the new 7th District is rated a tossup.

"We we are in a tight race and are one of the top 10 most difficult races in the country," Slotkin said Thursday. "But I've never had an easy race, and so we work exceptionally hard."

Barrett of Charlotte is facing a write-in primary challenge by Jake Hagg, who is running to Barrett's right but was disqualified from the ballot. Hagg has loaned his campaign $112,368 and spent $75,086 last quarter, ending with $39,511 in the bank. Barrett's quarterly report is not yet available.

District 3

In west Michigan, freshman U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, again swamped his Trump-backed primary challenger, John Gibbs of Byron Center, with Meijer bringing in $578,749 in the second quarter to Gibbs' $216,255.

Meijer reported $1.4 million in cash reserves, and Gibbs had $124,574 left in the bank as of June 30.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

